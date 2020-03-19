Coronavirus: Easyjet asks staff to take unpaid leave

Image copyright

Budget airline EasyJet has requested pilots and cabin staff to agree to sweeping adjustments of their phrases and stipulations, as a part of its reaction to coronavirus.

Among the proposed adjustments are a freeze on deliberate pay rises and a demand to take 3 months of unpaid leave.

The airline would additionally now not supply meals for staff all over their shifts, simplest water.

People shut to the talks mentioned the proposals went down very badly, in particular amongst pilots.

However, there stays a willingness to make concessions so as to keep away from redundancies.

Further talks between EasyJet and unions representing pilots and cabin staff are anticipated these days.

Meanwhile, EasyJet’s leader govt Johan Lundgren has defended the fee of £170m in dividends to shareholders, at a time when the corporate is looking for monetary assist from the federal government.

An offended reaction

On Wednesday, EasyJet’s recently-appointed leader working officer Peter Bellew met delegates from the pilots’ union Balpa and Unite, which represents cabin staff.

Under dialogue used to be a proposed “coronavirus cooperation agreement” surroundings out adjustments to workers’ phrases and stipulations. It could be in pressure from 23 March 2020 till 15 November 2021.

Both aspects recognize that motion is wanted. Travel restrictions throughout Europe have compelled it to cancel a lot of its flights and floor just about a 3rd of its fleet. The airline wishes to save money, and the unions need to maintain jobs.

However, assets say the proposals themselves provoked an offended reaction.

The four-page report would permit the airline to cancel pay rises till 2021, make vital adjustments to running patterns, and make allowance it to defer pay rises for newly-promoted captains for 6 months.

Pilots particularly appear aggrieved by means of the plan. According to messages noticed by means of the BBC, negotiators agreed to reject it at the theory that there used to be “no evidence that the current crisis warrants such an extensive change in terms and conditions for such a long period, particularly when so many of them are so critically linked to flight safety and fatigue”.

Balpa has refused to remark, because the talks are ongoing.

Unprecedented instances

Unite, in the meantime, has taken a softer tone. The union denied stories it had informed the airline that obligatory redundancies have been preferable to the deal at the desk.

“Unite is very much still in talks with EasyJet and it is totally untrue to suggest the union has rejected all the company’s proposals”, it mentioned in a commentary.

However, insiders informed the union shared issues that the airline could be the usage of the present disaster as an excuse to trade running practices, and erode workers’ pay and advantages in the longer term.

In a commentary, the corporate mentioned: “Easyjet has met with its worker representatives in the United Kingdom to speak about how they may be able to assist the airline navigate thru those unparalleled instances…

“Like all airways we’re taking each motion to take away value and non-critical expenditure from the industry at each degree to assist mitigate the have an effect on from the Covid-Nine pandemic.”

Meanwhile, EasyJet’s leader govt has informed the BBC the corporate is calling for presidency loans to assist it climate the disaster.

He mentioned the corporate used to be “at first” trying to save cash. But he added: “Since we do not understand how lengthy this factor will closing we additionally assume it is suitable that we are additionally in search of financing being supported as smartly from the federal government.”

Such strengthen, he mentioned, would take the type of “loans on a industrial foundation”.

He defended a £170m dividend to shareholders, due to be made day after today, announcing it had already been signed off – and the corporate used to be legally obliged to make the fee.

Easyjet says Mr Lundgren, Mr Bellew and Chief Financial Officer Andrew Findlay have all elected to take a 20% minimize of their per 30 days wage from April to June.