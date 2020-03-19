Cigarette Leads Cops to Daniel Wells, Suspect in 1985 Slaying of Ethridge McKinley

For 35 years, the circle of relatives of Tonya Ethridge McKinley anxiously waited for government to monitor down the person who murdered the gregarious 23-year-old, dumping her frame at the facet of a Florida freeway.

On Wednesday night, that day in the end arrived with the arrest of Daniel Leonard Wells, 57, who was once tied to the younger lady’s 1985 slaying thank you to DNA recovered from the butt of his cigarette. His arrest marks the start of the tip of the oldest chilly case in Pensacola historical past.

“She was the best sister a girl could ask for,” her older sister, Renee Ethridge, informed The Daily Beast. “God is good. I can’t believe this day has finally arrived.”

Wells was once charged Wednesday night with first-degree homicide and first-degree sexual battery for the January 1, 1985, homicide of McKinley, in accordance to the Pensacola Police Department. He is these days being held with out bond at Escambia County Jail.

McKinley was once closing noticed alive celebrating New Year’s Eve round 1:30 a.m. at Darryl’s Bar & Grille in Pensacola, whilst her 18-month-old son was once looking forward to her at house. Four hours later, a circle of relatives taking their canine to the vet discovered her frame in an empty lot a block from a freeway.

The 23-year-old, who was once discovered simplest in part clothed, have been strangled and sexually assaulted, police stated.

Investigators accumulated bodily proof on the scene and on McKinley’s frame—together with semen and hair—however they had been by no means in a position to establish a suspect or make any arrests in the case. They additionally failed to fit DNA discovered on the scene with samples from a countrywide database.

“Despite having a good bit of physical evidence and dozens of interviews, over time, the trail went cold,” the Pensacola Police Department stated in an emotional observation posted on Facebook Thursday. “In the meantime, a baby boy grew up without a mother, parents buried their daughter without knowing justice, and a killer was walking around free.”

Her case went chilly, however Pensacola police remained dedicated to catching McKinley’s killer, and her case was once handed round to a number of detectives during the last 30 years.

“It seems that every couple of years a new lead would pop up and we would drop everything to run it down. We did this time and time again,” the dep. stated in their observation. “When detectives retired, Tonya’s case was passed along to the next generation again and again. As technology advanced, the case was brought back to the forefront. Detectives laid fresh eyes on all of the evidence, new theories were presented, and hopes of catching Tonya’s killer were renewed.”

Over the closing couple of years, police had been evaluating DNA profiles left in the back of at outdated homicide scenes with open-source family tree databases that experience transform common amongst households hoping to in finding long-lost kin.

Using a database, Pensacola government had been in a position to fit DNA proof discovered close to McKinley’s frame with a number of other folks believed to be Wells’ far-off cousins. After the hit, government built a circle of relatives tree, beginning with the far-off kin to decide imaginable offenders. Eventually, government stated, the tree led them to establish Wells as a suspect.

The Pensacola Police Department stated they adopted Wells and had been in the end in a position to fit DNA from a cigarette butt he’d discarded to the proof they’d accumulated 35 years in the past.

“Today, the evil that took Tonya from her friends and family was arrested for her brutal murder,” the dep. stated. “The reasons why this happened, how evil crossed Tonya’s path, may never be answered and in the end may not be important. What is important is that no one forgot Tonya.”

According to courtroom data got through the Pensacola News Journal, Wells has had earlier run-ins with Pensacola government, together with a 1987 arrest for alleged battery and witness tampering. He pleaded no contest to the primary rate, and the second one was once ultimately dropped.

A yr later, Wells was once arrested for alleged solicitation of prostitution, however it’s unclear how the case ended.

Timothy Davidson Jr., McKinley’s 35-year-old son, informed The Daily Beast that whilst he’s thankful for the arrest, he’s going to simplest really feel “complete when there is a conviction and justice has been served.”

“It’s still kind of unbelievable—like I’m dreaming,” Davidson Jr. stated, including that his mom “can finally Rest in Peace.”