‘After Truth’ Exposes Trump’s Parade of Charlatans, From Jacob Wohl to Alex Jones
Like his smirking spouse in crime, right-wing con guy Jacob Wohl, Republican lobbyist Jack Burkman loves to lie.
“Fake news is a weapon,” Burkman broadcasts in After Truth, a demanding, and once in a while enraging documentary—subtitled Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News—that premieres on HBO this Thursday at nine p.m. “People believe it and reprint it,” Burkman elaborates. “It can be an effective tool…It’s become a tool of war… It’s like it’s World War I and it’s chemical weapons. People are using them, so you use them.”
Thus the square-jawed Burkman—coaxed into an extraordinary example of truth-telling by means of his interviewer, acclaimed documentary director Andrew Rossi—admits, or slightly boasts, that he’s principally a struggle prison within the fight of concepts.