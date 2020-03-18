Tuesday Jackpot was $90 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 03/17/20 was for $90 million, and listed here are the numbers for Tuesday night time’s drawing.

First Five: 20-27-28-58-59Mega Ball: 25Megaplier: 3x

Tonight’s 03/17/20 jackpot was for $90 million, with a cash-value possibility of $69.four million. The overall jackpot may have higher relying at the collection of tickets bought across the nation previous to the drawing.

The successful numbers on Friday (03/13/20) for the $80 million jackpot have been: 07-22-37-43-44 with a Mega Ball of 22. The Megaplier was 4x.

There was no grand prize winner from Friday’s drawing, however there was one price tag bought in Washington state that matched the primary 5 white balls for the sport’s 2d prize of $1 million. Had the megaplier bee bought for an additional $1, then the second one prize would were value $four million.

There have been 10 tickets bought national on Friday that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 1/3 prize. Two of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1 for third-prize winnings of $40,000 each and every.

The earlier Mega Millions grand prize winner was Tuesday 02/11/20 for $202 million with a price tag bought in New Jersey. The earlier grand prize winner sooner than that was Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price tag bought in Ohio.

Prior to that, a $227 million price tag was bought on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from within reach Leander got here ahead to assert that prize, however they needed to stay nameless.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each Tuesday and Friday night time, and it’s one in every of America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 according to line, and odds of successful with a $2 Mega Millions price tag are one in 303 million. For additional information on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, consult with its web site.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $40 million. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball web site for more info, or to test previous successful numbers.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots thus far:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL