Trump: US, Canada closing border to nonessential travel to stem spread of coronavirus

The U.S. and Canada have agreed to briefly shut their shared border to nonessential travel, President Donald Trump introduced Wednesday as the 2 international locations paintings to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter, announcing the verdict would no longer have an effect on the waft of business between the international locations.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump tweeted.

Canada and the United States are understanding the main points of a mutual ban on nonessential travel between the 2 international locations amid the brand new coronavirus pandemic, a Canadian professional stated.

The professional used to be no longer approved to talk about main points amid discussions and forward of a statement and spoke to The Associated Press past due Tuesday at the situation of anonymity.

Both international locations are keen to choke off the spread of the virus but additionally keen to proceed their crucial financial dating. Canada is dependent upon the U.S. for 75% of its exports.

Truck drivers and Canadian snowbirds, who reside within the U.S. for phase of the 12 months and are returning to Canada, are amongst the ones anticipated to get an exemption. Completely closing the border would reason serious financial harm to each the U.S. and Canada as the 2 economies are built-in. Much of Canada’s meals provide comes from or by means of the U.S., and and 98% of its oil exports cross to the U.S.

About 18% of American exports cross to Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated Monday he would shut the rustic’s borders to any person no longer a citizen, an American or an everlasting resident—or even they’ve to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival—due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau stated the exemption for Americans, in spite of the speedy upward thrust of circumstances within the U.S., used to be due to “the extent of integration of our two economies.”

For the general public, the brand new coronavirus reasons simplest gentle or average signs, corresponding to fever and cough. For some, particularly older adults and other people with current well being issues, it could reason extra serious sickness, together with pneumonia. The overwhelming majority of other people recuperate from the brand new virus.

The United States has noticed about 6,500 coronavirus circumstances and greater than 110 deaths whilst Canada has noticed about 600 circumstances and 8 deaths.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland stated the border is important to the day-to-day existence to other people on each side.

“Nearly 200,000 people cross that border every day, and that border and that traffic that goes across that border is literally a lifeline for both the Canadians and the Americans on both sides of that border,” Freeland stated.

“We get our groceries thank you to truckers who pressure backward and forward throughout that border,” she stated. “Very urgently wanted clinical provides and drugs cross backward and forward throughout that border. And principal employees cross backward and forward throughout that border each day. So this is a distinctive dating for Canada, and it’s vital for us in dealing with our scenario at the border to make certain that we act to get issues proper.”

But many of us in Canada criticized the verdict to give Americans an exemption. British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix stated he vehemently disagreed with the American exemption given the surge in circumstances in neighboring Washington state.

Bruce Heyman, a former U.S. ambassador to Canada, stated each international locations acknowledge what number of people pass the border day-to-day.

“Border traffic has already slowed and in line with recommendations to stay home and eliminate nonessential movement,” Heyman stated. “New laws collectively authorised for our shared border is smart.”

Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian historical past and world members of the family on the University of Toronto, famous the government-to-government accord simply ratifies what’s already in position.

“Tourism in the age of the coronavirus is a contradiction in terms,” Bothwell stated. “And no Canadian in his or her right mind would want to be caught with the virus on the U.S. side of the border, given the predatory U.S. medical pricing system. Actually, the insurance companies have already taken care of the problem. Many of us have received notices that they will not pay for virus treatment south of the border.”

