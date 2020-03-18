World 

Trump Says Foreclosures, Evictions Suspended Until April Amid Coronavirus Crisis

President Donald Trump, flanked by way of participants of the management and his coronavirus job power, introduced on the White House Wednesday afternoon that house foreclosure and evictions shall be suspended “until the end of April.”

Trump added that he and his crew are “working very closely” with Dr. Ben Carson and the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development at the suspension, to lend a hand counteract the industrial slowdown led to by way of the virus’ unfold.

During his remarks, Trump once more referred to the coronavirus because the “Chinese virus,” at a time when a few of his maximum public-facing lieutenants, together with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have tried to rebrand the virus because the “Wuhan virus.”

The president additionally stated all through this press briefing that he was once “invoking the Defense Production Act, just in case we need it” and can be “signing it in just a little while” after he’s completed with Wednesday’s briefing.

