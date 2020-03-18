Ticket Purchasing Website Backlogs Immediately As News of Tom Brady Potentially Heading to Tampa Bay Breaks

Neither the coronavirus and financial slowdown, nor the present sports activities close down, appeared obvious within the sports activities global Tuesday night time when ESPN broke a tale that Tom Brady was once about to signal a gargantuan 1-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Minutes after the sports activities cable community posted Brady was once about to signal a handle the Buccaneers, the Tampa Bay price tag outlet via its web site—Ticketmaster—noticed an instantaneous spike and backlog of other people searching for tickets, or in all probability even price tag costs.

And this was once with uncertainty that Brady had even signed with the Buccaneers but.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots appears on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoff sport towards the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Photo by means of Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Trying to get a snappy viewpoint on how a lot tickets can be prior to and after Brady in reality was once named the brand new quarterback of the Buccaneers, we attempted to get on-line to seize a screenshot of pre-Brady costs in Tampa. And to a lot of our chagrin, we have been No. 4,186 in line to even do a snappy store on-line.

Again, this was once prior to any reputable announcement of Brady going to the Buccaneers.

Brady introduced Tuesday morning on social media that he’s going to now not go back to the New England Patriots subsequent season, and it changed into the No. 1 sports activities tale in America on a St. Patrick’s Day that noticed extra quarantine than a lager of inexperienced.

Brady was once a prohibitive favourite to signal with the Buccaneers, who’ve a supporting solid an identical to the Patriots, however a greater general receiving corps. The Buccaneers have begun shoring up their cross rush by means of hanging the franchise tag on linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who led the league with 19.five sacks closing yr. The Bucs additionally signed outdoor linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to a 2-year deal price $27 million, in accordance to the Tampa Bay Times.

Furthermore, the Buccaneers have instructed quarterback Jameis Winston he was once unfastened to take a look at unfastened company choices whilst trainer Bruce Arians has indicated the workforce is all-in on making an attempt to trap Brady.

Brady, when signed, would have two bonafide broad receivers with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, two forged tight ends with O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, and the remainder of an offensive unit that went 7-Nine closing season regardless of Winston throwing 30 interceptions.

The Buccaneers may have a good time promoting tickets with assured matchups at house in Raymond James Stadium this season. Though the dates don’t seem to be set, the house and away fighters are. Here are some of the groups visiting Tampa this yr, with their big name quarterbacks:

New Orleans Saints — QB Drew Brees

Green Bay Packers — QB Aaron Rodgers

Kansas City Chiefs — QB Patrick Mahomes

Minnesota Vikings — QB Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons — QB Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Rams — QB Jared Goff