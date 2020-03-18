On Wednesday, an anti-Trump Republican staff, The Lincoln Project, launched a new advert evaluating President Donald Trump to the novel coronavirus spreading throughout the international.

“There’s a virus in the world. For some people, the virus is easy to see, others, don’t see it at all. Some say the virus isn’t that bad. Others say it’s malicious and dangerous,” the narrator of the video says as pictures of empty streets, laboratories and hospitals are proven.

“Since there are those that still can’t see the virus, wouldn’t it be smart to tell the truth about the virus. Since there is a virus,” the narrator continues as the video ends by means of appearing a image of Trump.

The Lincoln Project, which touts George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, as considered one of its contributors is made up of a choice of different Republican “advisors” in line with the group’s site. Some of the staff’s advisors come with former chairman of the New Hampshire Republican birthday party Jennifer Horn, Republican strategist Mike Madrid and creator Rick Wilson, who wrote the New York Times bestselling e book, Everything Trump Touches Dies and works as a media marketing consultant.

According to the group’s Facebook submit about the video, the advert is aiming to embrace a 1984 advert launched by means of Ronald Reagan’s presidential marketing campaign, known as “The Bear,” which used to be directed at Democrats who did not imagine the Soviet Union posed a severe danger to the U.S.

“Just as ‘Bear’ called into question those who treated the then-potent Soviet Union’s military threat seriously, so too did Donald Trump and his allies behave as if the growing threat of Corona/COVID-19 wasn’t serious for over 6 weeks. ‘Virus’ is a successor to ‘Bear’ and asks the same kind of tough questions,” The Lincoln Project wrote as a caption to the advert, which used to be integrated in the Facebook submit.

President Donald Trump speaks all the way through a information briefing on the newest building of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 18, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Getty

The advert references Trump’s downplaying of the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, which he brushed aside as a “common flu,” in a March Nine tweet.

Just a few days after his tweet, in an effort to curb the unfold of the coronavirus, more than one wearing occasions had been canceled, together with a suspension of the NBA season and the cancellation of the males’s and girls’s NCAA March Madness event.

So ultimate yr 37,000 Americans died from the not unusual Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 consistent with yr. Nothing is close down, existence & the economic system move on. At this second there are 546 showed circumstances of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Prior to his tweet, whilst chatting with newshounds at the White House in February, Trump mentioned, “it’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear,” when speaking about the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, March 18, there are over 7,000 showed circumstances in the U.S., in line with a tracker supplied by means of Johns Hopkins University, and a minimum of 113 deaths.

The Lincoln Project isn’t the best supply of complaint that Trump has gained all through the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

While giving speeches in their house states, Democratic presidential applicants Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders additionally expressed their distaste for the method Trump and his management have treated the factor.

“We have an administration that is largely incompetent, and whose incompetence and recklessness have threatened the lives of many, many people in our country,” Sanders mentioned all the way through a speech in Burlington, Vermont.

“This virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration,” Biden mentioned all the way through a speech in Wilmington, Delaware.

Newsweek reached out to each the Lincoln Project and the White House for touch upon the advert however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.