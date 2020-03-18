The ‘Next Generation’ Cast Members Who Could Appear in Season 2

Star Trek: Picard featured many forged participants whose returns to the franchise has given a lot pleasure to lovers of The Next Generation. The appearances of Data (performed by means of Brent Spiner), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) and William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), on the other hand, might not be the remaining TNG characters we get in the display. Picard Season 2 has already been ordered by means of CBS All Access and there are some clues and convincing fan theories available in the market about who will probably be becoming a member of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in the second one season.

Star Trek: The Next Generation actors who may seem on Picard

Guinan – Whoopi Goldberg

The possibly returning actor for Picard Season 2 is Whoopi Goldberg, who performed bartender Guinan in The Next Generation. She used to be all however showed to be becoming a member of the forged when Patrick Stewart visited The View and requested for her to come back at the display, which she agreed to.

On that program, she mentioned, “Star Trek was one of the great experiences from the beginning to the end,” to which Stewart answered, “it was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time.”

Geordi LaForge – LeVar Burton

Of the fan favourite characters from TNG, noticeably absent from the primary season of Picard used to be Geordi, who didn’t seem regardless of the nature being a large pal of a personality who did seem, Hugh (Jonathan D’Arcy).

Asked if he would go back by means of CNN, he mentioned, “Each of us [TNG cast members], I would say certainly, right? It is unreasonable to assume that he [Picard] doesn’t know those people anymore, or that he stopped talking to them. And if he did there’s good storytelling in why.”

In this interview Burton additionally hinted that he wish to inject some intercourse into Picard. He mentioned: “I’d settle with him having a date with somebody he didn’t invent on the Holodeck. If he could just have sex with a real person, I’d be so happy!”

Worf (performed by means of Michael Dorn) is likely one of the ‘Next Generation’ characters lets see in ‘Picard’ Season 2

CBS

Worf – Michael Dorn

Another persona who lovers have been stunned didn’t flip up in Picard used to be Worf. However, there’s a large trace that Season 2 may well be after we see The Next Generation and Deep Space nine big name once more. In a Star Trek: Picard tie-in novel, it used to be printed that Worf captained the Enterprise for a time after Picard — a indisputable fact that lovers would really like to peer the pair talk about at the display.

Show government manufacturer Alex Kurtzman advised TVLine of Dorn returning, “It’s completely conceivable… I believe Worf is such an incredible persona.

In every other TVLine interview, fellow Picard EP Heather Kadin mentioned that Geordi and Worf didn’t seem in Season 1 as a result of “we made some degree to not deliver again any legacy characters that did not organically inform this tale, which is why, sadly, you do not have Michael Dorn as Worf, and also you do not have Geordi. Otherwise, we stay joking it would be The Next Next Generation.”

However, this might counsel that they’ve discovered a option to incorporate the pair into Season 2, particularly as they select those two characters out by means of title.

Q – John De Lancie

Though now not discussed by means of the group but, there used to be a fan principle that emerged after Episode 7 of Picard that the Captain Crandall that Will and Deanna’s daughter talks about may in truth be an adjust ego of Q (John De Lancie), suggesting the nature may make a go back to the sector of Star Trek.

Star Trek Picard is streaming now on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Amazon Prime across the world.