The gin maker using his alcohol for hand sanitiser
Because of COVID-19, there are shortages of hand sanitiser. But one Bristol gin distillery is using a few of its alcohol provides to assist out. It is creating a sanitary gel and giving it to native citizens, in change for a donation to charity. Inquiries had been pouring in from around the nation – together with from hospitals and from Network Rail.
Script and video: Jeremy Howell