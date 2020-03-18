Teen Cowgirl Britney Ujlaky Found Dead After Disappearing With Mystery Man

Britney Ujlaky picked flora for buddies in the event that they’d had a foul day. She cherished paying attention to any song she may dance to, and dreamed of changing into a make-up artist. In her rural Nevada neighborhood, the 16-year-old volunteered on the 2U Ranch, using and grooming horses, and serving to with livestock drives.

“She had the personality you can’t really forget—she was so goofy and fun,” mentioned one shut buddy, Cheyenne Fry, 18. “You would be having the worst day of your life, but her laugh would put you in a good mood.” Britney frequently mentioned short of to in the future win the identify of native Rodeo Queen, Fry mentioned.

“She was always helping people out,” Fry informed The Daily Beast. “If it was house-sitting, babysitting, grooming their horses. Everyone knew her and loved her so much.”