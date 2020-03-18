Seth Rogen Gets High and Live Tweets ‘Cats’ So We Don’t Have To

Well, it’s one solution to go the hours of self-isolation.

Seth Rogen lifted the web out of its collective gloom round COVID-19 catstrophising within the wee hours of Wednesday morning after he were given stoned, caught at the new and a lot maligned Cats film and reside tweeted the revel in, with hilarious effects.

Rogen’s musings at the disastrous manufacturing integrated questions in regards to the measurement of the cats and how the actors had been coached to hold themselves in cat-like style. There used to be even a sequence of increasingly more determined makes an attempt to determine who or what the hell used to be “Jellicle.”

Smarty pants English Literature majors had been fast to provide the solution to Seth: “Jellicle cats” are a fictional tom cat from T. S. Eliot’s 1939 guide of youngsters poems, Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats, which impressed Andrew Lloyd Webber’s cherished degree musical on which the film used to be primarily based.

And, sure, that Tweet does certainly counsel that Rogen used to be disappearing up to now down a dope-fueled sink hollow that he used to be even gazing the extras and at the back of the scenes remark.

Needless to mention, the hive quickly started to weigh in with their very own Cats anecdotes, of which an account of CGI censoring attracted Rogen’s satisfaction.

And whilst Rogen, who has an extended and enviable historical past of taking part in feckless stoners in films corresponding to Knocked Up and Superbad, took liberal pops at Cats megastar Judi Dench, there used to be one actor and showed coronvirus victim who escaped his critique.

While Rogen used to be engaged in his scorching tackle Cats and probably consuming huge amounts of scrumptious ice cream, some other seasoned member of the twitteratti, Chrissy Teigen, used to be additionally operating up a head of steam taking Melania Trump to process for her reaction to the brand new coronavirus so far:

While Teigen’s timeline used to be most likely missing the feelgood issue of stoned Seth on a Cats rant, she controlled to deliver her normal emblem of humor to the talk round Melania’s contribution to the continued well being disaster, which used to be liked by means of some, and now not by means of others.