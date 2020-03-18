Savannah Guthrie to Host ‘Today’ Show From Home Over Coronavirus Concerns

Savannah Guthrie can be webhosting the Today display from house amid issues in regards to the unfold of the coronavirus. In a memo to NBC group of workers on Tuesday, NBC News leader head Noah Oppenheim mentioned the community requested Guthrie to keep house after she reported feeling she had a “super mild” sore throat, so as to fashion the “hyper-vigilance” the corporate is calling workers to display so as to sluggish infections.

“Many of us have worked closely with Savannah these past few weeks – especially at TODAY–and I want to assure you that, per NBC’s doctors and all the relevant public health authorities, Savannah’s current status does not mean any of you are at any greater risk, you can absolutely still come to work and don’t need to take any additional precautions–beyond those we’re all already taking–because of this,” he mentioned.

In a sequence of tweets, the morning information anchor mentioned she had a sore throat and runny nostril, and that on the recommendation of the community’s medical doctors, she would anchor the display from house.

Earlier this week, it was once reported {that a} Today staffer examined sure for the coronavirus. The community due to this fact introduced that on-air personalities Al Roker and Craig Melvin could be self-quarantining at house for a number of weeks. Like maximum different New York media corporations, the community has requested maximum workers to work at home to prohibit the unfold of the unconventional virus.