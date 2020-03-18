Sainsbury’s takes steps to help elderly shoppers

Image copyright

Sainsbury’s has introduced measures to help older and susceptible shoppers all the way through the coronavirus pandemic.

Shoppers in some grocery store shops have stripped cabinets, leaving it tricky for elderly folks to pay money for plenty of pieces.

Sainsbury’s measures come with giving susceptible and elderly folks precedence for on-line deliveries.

The chain will even practice competitors such Tesco in restricting the quantity of a few merchandise that shoppers should buy.

From Monday 23 March disabled Sainsbury’s shoppers and the ones over 70 will likely be given precedence for on-line supply slots.

And on 19 March the primary hour of buying groceries will likely be devoted to older and susceptible folks in all shops.

Sainsbury’s boss Mike Coupe stated the company “is trying to make sure everyone has access to the items they need.”