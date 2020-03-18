Russian Ministry of Defense-Owned Website Says COVID-19 virus ‘Affects Only the Mongol Race’

As the novel coronavirus unfold from China to the relaxation of the international, dealing frame blows to nations in Europe and roiling the U.S. financial system, a state-owned Russian information web site floated some theories on the virus’ starting place: It is also the advent of the U.S. army, the web site speculated; or most likely George Soros, Bill Gates, or American pharmaceutical corporations.

The article this month on the website online of the e-newsletter Zvezda claimed, bizarrely, that the coronavirus “affects only members of the Mongol race,” and “such suspicious selectivity raises questions from experts.” Among the theories it floated have been that Soros, a widespread Russian propaganda bogeyman, helped finance a lab in Wuhan, China, that advanced and launched the virus. “11 million people, and China to blame if the virus spreads,” Zvezda quotes one “expert” as pronouncing. “The U.S. and Soros will be off the hook completely. This is a really great plan.”

These types of claims are usual fare for viral conspiracy theories and disinformation amid a high-profile disaster equivalent to the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, such conspiracy theorists additionally blamed Soros, and an oddly similar-sounding bioweapons lab in Sierra Leone, for the outbreak of the Ebola virus in 2014.