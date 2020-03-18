PS5 Specs and Details Revealed During Online Presentation

Sony has launched new data on its upcoming next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, together with the specs.

PS5 device architect Mark Cerny offered the brand new console and its specifications all over a unique on-line presentation that was once in the beginning deliberate for the Game Developers Conference (GDC), which was once canceled because of the rising coronavirus outbreak.

Digital Foundry had the chance to look at the presentation early and spoke with Cerny forward of the video’s liberate in regards to the PS5 and its specifications.

You can watch the PS5 specifications presentation under:

Sony/PlayStation

The PS5’s specifications are spectacular and display an build up within the console’s reminiscence capability, and there is additionally a heavy emphasis at the console’s solid-state power or SSD. There is more room to save lots of and obtain video games internally, whilst the PS5 will come with a slot for expandable garage.

In phrases of energy, the PS5 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) is a lot more tough than its predecessor. The GPU is larger virtually 10 occasions from the PS4, going from 1.84 teraflops to 10.28.

Read the specifications for the PS5 under and the way it compares to the PS4:

PlayStation 5

CPU

8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

8x Jaguar Cores at 1.6GHz

GPU

10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

1.84 TFLOPs, 18 CUs at 800MHz

GPU Architecture

Custom RDNA 2

Custom GCN

Memory/Interface

16GB GDDR6/256-bit

8GB GDDR5/256-bit

Memory Bandwidth

448GB/s

176GB/s

Internal Storage

Custom 825GB SSD

500GB HDD

IO Throughput

5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

Approx 50-100MB/s (depending on information location on HDD)

Expandable Storage

NVMe SSD Slot

Replaceable inner HDD

External Storage

USB HDD Support

USB HDD Support

Optical Drive

4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

Blu-ray Drive

In the presentation, Cerny mentioned that now not all video games will have the ability to carry out on the easiest stage, however for titles on the lowest stage, the diversities should not be too obvious.

“When that worst-case game arrives, it will run at a lower clock speed. But not too much lower. To reduce power by 10 percent it only takes a couple of percent reduction in frequency, so I’d expect any downclocking to be pretty minor,” Cerny defined. “All things considered, the change to a variable frequency approach will show significant gains for PlayStation gamers.”

In appreciate to backwards compatibility, Cerny defined all over the web presentation that the PS5’s major customized chip will come with PS4 and PS4 Pro sides, versus together with previous technology chips within the console—which proved to be pricey. This permits for Sony to proceed evolving its gaming for long run generations of the PlayStation.

There’s numerous tech jargon within the PS5 presentation and Digital Foundry’s write-up and research is a smart learn for many who need to know the way the next-gen console works.

Unfortunately, no liberate date or value for the PS5 was once printed, however Sony continues to be making plans to drop the console in 2020.

From earlier studies, here is what we all know to this point in regards to the PS5 apart from the newly launched specifications:

The CPU is according to the 3rd technology of AMD’s Ryzen line and accommodates 8 cores of the corporate’s new 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture.AMD Chip will come with a customized unit for 3-d audio.The GPU is a customized variant of Radeon’s Navi circle of relatives. It will improve ray tracing, one way Hollywood makes use of in its VFX to simulate mild interacting with 3-d environments.PS5 shall be suitable with PSVR.PS5 may have a integrated solid-state power (SSD) that decreases load time and will increase how briskly worlds are rendered.The SSD has a uncooked bandwidth upper than any to be had for PCs.PS5 will improve 8K graphicsPS5 will nonetheless improve “physical media,” so it isn’t obtain handiest.Will be backwards suitable with PS4 video games.Upon the console’s liberate, video games will liberate for each PS4 and the brand new device.

What do you recall to mind the PS5 specifications? Let us know within the feedback phase.