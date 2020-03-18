Primary Election 2020 Results for Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Tulsi Gabbard

Florida, Arizona and Illinois held their primaries on Tuesday. Ohio, which used to be at the beginning scheduled to carry its number one elections on Tuesday, closed its polls because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Vice President Joe Biden held the best choice of delegates going into Tuesday’s number one elections with 898. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders used to be in 2nd position with 745 delegates whilst Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard used to be a far off 3rd with two delegates.

In order to be thought to be because the Democratic Party’s nominee, a candidate should be awarded 1,991 delegates all over the principle election cycle.

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits at the desk the place citizens checked in to vote in the principle election Tuesday inside the Chicago High School for the Arts in Chicago, Illinois.

If a candidate does now not obtain a minimum of 15 p.c of the preferred vote, they don’t seem to be awarded any delegates. Above that threshold, delegates are allotted to each and every candidate consistent with how a lot of the vote they won. In different phrases, the winner of a number one shall be awarded extra delegates than some other entrant.

Florida had probably the most delegates to award Tuesday with 219 up for grabs. Illinois had 155 delegates whilst Arizona had 67 delegates to be awarded. That quantity represents a complete of 441 delegates.

Candidates confirmed fear concerning the approach during which citizens of the ones states forged their ballots amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Elections are happening today in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois,” tweeted Biden. “I encourage folks to vote by mail or curbside vote if you can. If you vote in person, please wash your hands, don’t touch your face, and stay 6′ from others in line.”

“While Arizona, Florida and Illinois are still voting today, going to the polls amid the coronavirus outbreak is a personal decision and we respect whichever choice voters make,” Sanders tweeted, encouraging folks to talk over with the CDC web site for coronavirus knowledge.

Gabbard tweeted Tuesday that primaries will have to now not be carried out all over the present well being disaster in any respect.

“There are a number of reasons why primary elections should not be held at this time,” Gabbard wrote. “#1. It’ll help spread deadly #coronavirus disease. #2. Many of our seniors, being concerned about their health, won’t go to the polls—i.e. senior votes will be suppressed.”

With 93 p.c of the districts reporting in Florida, Biden has won 1,045,750 votes for a working overall of 61.7 p.c of the preferred vote, consistent with the Associated Press. Sanders is in 2nd position with 386,493 votes hanging him at 22.eight p.c of the vote.

This provides Biden 130 delegates to Sanders’ 48 delegates with 41 left to be allotted.

In Illinois, Biden has won 93 delegates whilst Sanders has been allotted 46 delegates. With 36 p.c of the precincts reporting, Biden has 346,221 votes whilst Sanders trails with 218,075 votes. Biden is recently forward with 58.five p.c of the preferred vote, leaving Sanders with 36.eight p.c.

Poll effects for Arizona don’t seem to be but to be had.

TOTAL DELEGATE COUNT: Biden has a complete of one,121 delegates. Sanders has accumulated 839 overall delegates. Gabbard is keeping stable at two delegates.

Last Updated at 9:33 p.m. 3/17/2020