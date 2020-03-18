Pandemic Election Days are a Recipe for Disaster

Welcome to politics in a time of pandemic, when elections are as sophisticated as the whole thing else.

Voting in Illinois and Florida, each known as once polls closed for Biden, began simply hours after the president let move of his two-month lengthy fantasy that the virus was once a hoax designed to harm his reelection—reportedly after Tucker Carlson informed him it was once actual and an aide confirmed him a British find out about estimating 2.2 million may die in the usif the president didn’t act. Late Monday, Trump after all embraced voluntary social distancing measures for the following 15 days throughout a large swath of the rustic.

Arizona additionally went with Biden, and that was once a sweep with Ohio having postponed its election on the 11th hour as Republican Governor Mike DeWine cited an “unacceptable health risk” from the coronavirus.