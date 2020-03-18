World 

Pandemic Election Days are a Recipe for Disaster

admin 0 Comments
Avatar

admin

Avatar

Latest posts by admin (see all)

Welcome to politics in a time of pandemic, when elections are as sophisticated as the whole thing else. 

Voting in Illinois and Florida, each known as once polls closed for Biden, began simply hours after the president let move of his two-month lengthy fantasy that the virus was once a hoax designed to harm his reelection—reportedly after Tucker Carlson informed him it was once actual and an aide confirmed him a British find out about estimating 2.2 million may die in the usif the president didn’t act. Late Monday, Trump after all embraced voluntary social distancing measures for the following 15 days throughout a large swath of the rustic.  

Arizona additionally went with Biden, and that was once a sweep with Ohio having postponed its election on the 11th hour as Republican Governor Mike DeWine cited an “unacceptable health risk” from the coronavirus. 

You May Also Like

Octavia Spencer Says She’ll Adopt ‘Wakanda Forever’ Salute From ‘Black Panther’ as New Greeting to Avoid Coronavirus

admin 0

Thanks to Working People, All the Leading Democratic Candidates Are Backing Powerful Labor Reform

admin 0

‘Utterly Irresponsible’ to Put Mike Pence in Charge of Coronavirus Response, Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *