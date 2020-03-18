Oprah Winfrey Denies Absurd Sex-Trafficking Arrest Conspiracy Theory

Early Wednesday, Oprah Winfrey denied an absurd conspiracy principle that she have been arrested for intercourse trafficking after a raid on a house she purportedly owns in Boca Raton. The principle, which unfold on-line past due Tuesday, gave the impression to stem from a large number of false reviews and YouTube movies claiming that Harvey Weinstein testified in opposition to Winfrey and a large number of different celebrities to reduce his jail time.

“Just got a phone call that my name is trending,” Winfrey wrote. “And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”

It’s tough to discern how the rumor began, however in line with NBC News reporter Ben Collins, it began with QAnon. The similar conspiracy alleges that Tom Hanks was once arrested for pedophilia and is being held in Australia, relatively than staying below quarantine—and that Weinstein testified in opposition to celebrities together with Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, and Bob Saget to reduce his sentence.

One video related to the conspiracy, purportedly leaked bodycam photos from a legislation enforcement officer concerned within the raid, was once obviously pretend—and got here from an account that describes itself as satirical in its “About” web page.

The principle additionally promotes the concept coronavirus is, someway, a covert operation via the U.S. govt—echoing the paranoia of figures like Sheriff David Clarke, whose bad COVID-19 tweets had been just lately got rid of.