Olympics Organizers Admit ‘No Solution Will Be Ideal’ to Coronavirus as Athletes Accuse IOC of Putting Their Health at Risk

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 organizers said “no solution will be ideal” in getting ready for the video games, after each our bodies got here below vital grievance from athletes within the wake of the brand new coronavirus outbreak.

The 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to be held in Tokyo between July 24 and August 9, however the destiny of the video games seems increasingly more in query as the sector battles to include COVID-19.

Japan’s Olympic Committee vice-President Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Read extra

“The IOC is committed to finding a solution with the least negative impact for the athletes, while protecting the integrity of the competition and the athletes’ health,” the IOC stated in a observation on Wednesday.

“No solution will be ideal in this situation, and this is why we are counting on the responsibility and solidarity of the athletes.”

From the NBA to the MLB and the European football leagues, the sector of sports activities has floor to a halt as coronavirus advanced into an international pandemic. On Tuesday, the summer time football European Championships was the most recent high-profile tournament to fall sufferer of COVID-19 after UEFA — European football’s governing frame — opted to put off the event till subsequent 12 months.

The French Open suffered the similar destiny, shifting from April till summer time.

The IOC and Tokyo’s organizing committee, on the other hand, have many times brushed aside ideas that the Olympics may well be postponed or canceled. With the exception of the 2 global wars, the Olympics have by no means been canceled since they started of their fashionable guise in 1896.

“We have never discussed cancelling the Games,” the organizing committee advised Newsweek on Wednesday.

“Preparations for the Games are proceeding as deliberate. Countermeasures towards infectious sicknesses represent crucial phase of our plans to host a protected and protected Games. […] We have created a framework for periodic updates between Tokyo 2020 and the IOC and can proceed to keep in shut collaboration.

“Tokyo 2020 will proceed to collaborate with all related organizations which moderately track any prevalence of infectious sicknesses and we will be able to evaluate any countermeasures that can be essential with all related organizations.”​

The solar units at the back of the Olympic rings at Odaiba Marine Park on March 18 in Tokyo, Japan.

Clive Rose/Getty

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about havoc to the Olympic agenda, with a bunch of qualifying occasions postponed or canceled as athletes have no longer been ready to go back and forth or compete due to well being warnings and quite a lot of lockdown measures.

Of the 11,000 athletes due to compete within the Olympics, 57 % have already secured their spot in Tokyo. The closing 43 % will achieve this thru changed qualifiers, which the IOC has agreed to put into effect due to the unexpected cases.

“This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional solutions,” the Olympics governing frame stated in a conversation launched on Tuesday.

“The IOC stays totally dedicated to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with greater than 4 months to pass ahead of the Games there is not any want for any drastic choices at this level; and any hypothesis at this second could be counter-productive.

“The IOC encourages all athletes to proceed to get ready for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as absolute best they are able to.”

However, a rising quantity of athletes have criticized the IOC for an absence of readability and risking their well being.

This isn’t about how issues will likely be in four months. This is ready how issues at the moment are. The IOC needs us to stay risking our well being, our familyâs well being and public well being to educate each day? You are striking us in peril at the moment, lately, no longer in four months.https://t.co/cICKVQ4qsZ

— Katerina Stefanidi (@KatStefanidi) March 17, 2020

“This is not about how things will be in four months,” Greece’s reigning Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi stated on Twitter.

“This is about how things are now. The IOC wants us to keep risking our health, our family’s health and public health to train every day? You are putting us in danger right now, today, not in four months.”

Her ideas echoed the ones of four-time Olympic gold medalist and IOC member Hayley Wickenheiser, who referred to as the IOC’s stance “insensitive and irresponsible”.

Iâve given this so much of concept, and during the last few days my standpoint has modified. I used to be voted to constitute and give protection to athletes. As an IOCAC member, 6x Olympian and Medical physician in coaching at the entrance traces in ER up till this week,those are my ideas on @Olympics : %.twitter.com/vrvfsQZ1GO

— Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) March 17, 2020

Britain’s Katarine Johnson-Thompson, the reigning heptathlon global champion, added her voice to the refrain.

“The IOC advice ‘encourages athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympics Games as best as they can’ with the Olympics only four months away but the government legislation is enforcing isolation at home, with tracks, gyms and public spaces closed,” she was once quoted as announcing by way of the BBC.

“I feel under pressure to train and keep the same routine, which is impossible.”

I remember that recreation isnât the whole thing and there are extra necessary problems sourrounding coronavirus however concept I’d discuss out purely on what my state of affairs of it’s been. Hope the United Kingdom, France and the remainder of the sector keep protected and take care of each and every different in those loopy timesâ¤ï¸ %.twitter.com/0zxECDetpM

— KJT (@JohnsonThompson) March 17, 2020

As of Wednesday morning, greater than 800 circumstances had been reported in Japan, with 29 deaths and 17 other people recovered, in accordance to Johns Hopkins University which has been monitoring the outbreak the use of blended knowledge assets.

As this chart supplied by way of Statista displays, over 8,000 other people have died because the outbreak of coronavirus started in Wuhan, a town situated in China’s central Hubei province, past due ultimate 12 months. There are over 198,000 circumstances globally, with 82,000 recovered.

This graph, supplied by way of Statista, displays the showed circumstances of COVID-19 around the globe, as of March 18.

Statista