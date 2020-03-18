North Korea claims it has ZERO coronavirus cases and it has ‘conquered’ the killer worm… but experts say it’s impossible





NORTH Korea bizarrely boasts it has NO cases of coronavirus – in spite of bordering two of the toughest hit international locations on the planet.

Kim Jong-un brags a strict 30-day quarantine, closed borders and suspension of industry with China method he has now “conquered” the an infection.

Reuters

Kim Jong-un claims North Korea is free of charge from fatal coronavirus[/caption]

Reuters

Kim at the groundbreaking rite for the new Pyongyang General Hospital[/caption]

However, regional experts consider his claims are simply some other case of the highly-secretive country seeking to idiot the global.

And they level to the reality North Korea is bordered by means of each China – the place the outbreak began – and hard-hit South Korea.

“It’s impossible for North Korea not to have a single case of coronavirus,” Jung H. Pak, a former CIA knowledgeable on North Korea, instructed Fox News.

He stated Kim’s unrealistic claims are his approach of drawing consideration clear of his nation’s crumbling economic system and surprising human rights report.

Officials in Pyongyang have bragged they discovered now not one an infection amongst greater than 5,400 other people quarantined right through their “national survival” clampdown.

Reuters

State employees stand to consideration as the ‘Glorious Leader’ addresses the lots[/caption]

AFP or licensors

A North Korean passenger is examined by means of a medic at Pyongyang International Airport[/caption]

Reuters

Trigger-happy Kim at a up to date missile release along with his mask-wearing army chief[/caption]

However, General Robert Abrams – a commander of US Forces Korea – believes the loss of contemporary army job in North Korea method the claims are very most likely bogus.

“It is a closed-off nation, so we can’t say emphatically that they have cases, but we’re fairly certain they do,” he stated.

“What I do know is that their armed forces had been fundamentally in a lockdown for about 30 days and only recently have they started routine training again. As one example, they didn’t fly an airplane for 24 days.”

The Sun Online prior to now reported on claims North Korea had misplaced no less than 180 squaddies to fatal coronavirus.

Its army reported that the clinical corps had despatched a file detailing the affect of COVID-19 on the nation’s squaddies to best brass, in step with a Daily NK insider.

The surprising file stated that 180 squaddies had died in January and February and that roughly 3,700 squaddies are lately beneath quarantine.

The squaddies who had died had been stationed on or round the nation’s border with China in North Pyongan, Chagang, Ryanggang, and North Hamgyong provinces.

And simply remaining month additional reviews claimed Kim’s state thugs brutally done a coronavirus affected person for going out in public.

The affected person used to be arrested by means of officials and right away shot as the nation takes sickening measures to steer clear of the killer outbreak spreading.

South Korean Dong-a Ilbo newspaper reported that the guy – a central authority legit – were positioned in isolation after travelling to China.

A US State Department has stated his country is anxious about the susceptibility of North Korea to standard infections. “The United States is deeply concerned about the vulnerability of the North Korean people to a coronavirus outbreak,” stated Morgan Ortagus, division spokesperson. Neighbouring South Korea has examined over 1 / 4 of 1,000,000 of its voters for coronavirus, representing kind of certainly one of each and every 200 South Koreans.

Today China introduced it has recorded 80,894 cases of COVID-19 and greater than 3,230 deaths.













