Kimmel and Fallon, Under Coronavirus Quarantine, Deliver ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Late-Night Shows From Home

First Stephen Colbert carried out his Late Show monologue from his bath, now his two community late-night opposite numbers are following go well with.

Both Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon hit YouTube Tuesday evening with adorably private variations in their standard shtick, entire with identical theme songs and “opening credits” courtesy in their babies.

“I hope you and your friends and your family are as good as could be expected in our new post-apocalyptic world,” Kimmel started in his video. His ABC display is off the air for the foreseeable long run, however he mentioned that since he has “nothing to do” he promised to shoot a “mini-monologue” each weekday from his area the place he’s “currently incarcerated—I mean, camping out” along with his circle of relatives.

Like Colbert, Kimmel used the chance to take a couple of pictures at President Donald Trump for giving himself a 10 out of 10 for his dealing with of the coronavirus disaster. “Which incidentally is the same amount of testing kits that are currently available in the United States right now,” he joked.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Fallon gave a shout-out no longer simply to his Irish and Irish-American lovers staring at “but to all alcoholics everywhere.” He additionally joked that for Bostonians, Tom Brady quitting the Patriots on St. Patrick’s Day is like learning that “Santa died on Christmas.”

Fallon, in the meantime, celebrated the vacation by means of pouring and chugging a Guinness on display screen sooner than taking part in a distinct quarantine ingesting tune. “So kiss me, I’m Irish, but stay six feet away,” he sang. “Cause no one wants to get a virus on St. Paddy’s Day!”

“These are tough times, but we can get through this together,” he mentioned on the finish. “Be safe, wash your hands, and don’t touch your face. See you tomorrow!”