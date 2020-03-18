Kellyanne Conway Spars With Reporters Over ‘Kung-Flu’ Coronavirus Slur

“This morning a White House official referred to #Coronavirus as the ‘Kung-Flu’ to my face,” CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang tweeted on Tuesday. “Makes me wonder what they’re calling it behind my back.”

Kellyanne Conway was once requested concerning the incident on Wednesday morning and replied with conventional indignation. “Of course it’s wrong,” the White House counselor stated, however refused to interact in what she described as a “hypothetical” state of affairs.

As PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor puzzled her concerning the rhetoric, Conway grew to become to Jiang, who additionally within the relatively social distanced press scrum out of doors the White House and demanded to understand which respectable she was once accusing. “Weijia, who was it? Tell us!”

When Jiang responded via pronouncing, “I think you understand how these conversations go,” Conway shot again, “No, I don’t know these conversations go and that is highly offensive so you should tell us all who it is.”

“I’m not going to engage in hypotheticals,” Conway reiterated. “I’m married to an Asian. My kids are, partly.” Since her remark looked as if it would purpose confusion among the journalists, she added, “Yes, I’m married to an Asian-American. My kids are 25 percent Filipino.” When Jiang stated she didn’t know that, Conway remarked, “You’re all so obsessed I thought you knew.”

George Conway, her husband and outstanding Trump critic, is part Filipino on his mom’s facet.

Yet in spite of Kellyanne Conway’s insistence that it’s “wrong” to name the coronavirus “Kung-Flu,” she has defended President Donald Trump’s use of the word “Chinese virus” in tweets and press meetings, arguing that he’s simply relating to its starting place.