How one venture capital firm is advising its startup CEOs to cope in this period of uncertainty





You might bear in mind I interviewed Drive Capital co-founder Chris Olsen ultimate yr in our sequence 5 Qs with a Dealmaker. Just a couple of months in the past, Olsen and I had been speaking about capital potency in an international with reputedly limitless investment.

At the time, he mentioned, “What’s thrilling these days is that there

are extra capital-intensive industries which might be additionally now obtainable as a result of

there are greater swimming pools of cash to be had.”

Today, he’s telling corporations that in the event that they had been making plans to

lift cash in the following 18 months, “you need to assume that is now off the table.”

Like many venture capital companies across the nation, Drive

Capital is considering via how to absolute best advise its portfolio corporations on

surviving this period of uncertainty and marketplace chaos. Drive despatched its CEOs a

detailed letter the day before today.

“Calibrating COVID-19’s financial have an effect on relative to different

shocks in historical past is not possible,” the letter notes. “That mentioned, we imagine that

if the traits of the ultimate a number of weeks proceed, COVID-19 could have a fair

extra serious have an effect on than the crises of 2008, 9/11, and 2000.”

Here are a number of of the stairs defined in the letter. (Below

is an with the exception of from the letter):

Stress take a look at your corporate: If you had been making plans to

lift cash in the following 18 months, you wish to have to suppose that is now off the

desk, as Olsen mentioned. The method to accurately rigidity take a look at your small business is to

cut back present MRR by way of 30% whilst retaining running bills consistent. If this

math suggests you’ve sufficient steadiness sheet to live on 18 months, you’ve a

prime likelihood of surviving this disaster. If the solution is not up to 18

months, paintings along with your board and present shareholders NOW to pre-emptively get

the monetary commitments and plans to RIF established prior to this disaster

deepens.

Pull down all to be had debt capability you’ve NOW:

Cash is of the essence, and it’ll most likely be harder to come by way of because the

state of affairs evolves.

Pause all hiring plans: Your burn fee apart, now is

now not the time to be including folks to your crew. Now is the time to paintings to

create a way of normalcy to your current workers who’re running in a

global that is very other from the place they began the month. Headcount is a

section of burn and can want to be controlled. There are tough choices for

everybody forward and including any individual to your crew is not going to make those choices

more straightforward.

Do now not hesitate: The price of making dangerous choices is

upper right through a disaster than a enlargement atmosphere, however you continue to have to make

choices. Hesitating is the worst factor you’ll do. Set your expectancies that

painfully improper choices will likely be made, however know that you are going to get simply as many

proper. You have to be a battle time CEO.

MAYBE NOT: SoftBank could be having a transformation of middle.

In October, the Japanese tech behemoth agreed to a multibillion-dollar bailout

after WeWork was once shut to working out of money. According to the phrases of the

deal, SoftBank had agreed to acquire up to $three billion in inventory from current

WeWork shareholders, together with ~$1 billion from ex-CEO Adam Neumann.

Now, in accordance to The Wall Street Journal, SoftBank

believes regulatory probes into the trade might permit it to again clear of the

deal it struck ultimate fall to purchase the $three billion price of WeWork stocks.

SoftBank has already invested $1.Five billion as section of a

greater $Five billion rescue bundle it supplied to WeWork, and this dedication has

now not been withdrawn. A SoftBank consultant declined to remark to Term

Sheet.

