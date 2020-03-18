Here’s Why Voter Turnout in Florida and Arizona Were Bigger This Year Than 2016 Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Voter turnout for Democratic primaries in Arizona and Florida used to be estimated to exceed 2016 ranges on Tuesday, in spite of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Although in-person turnout used to be low, early vote casting in Arizona supposed that turnout used to be up from 2016, consistent with native information. Similarly, election day vote casting used to be sparse in Florida, however prime early vote casting resulted in estimates appearing total turnout used to be somewhat above the former presidential number one.

Illinois used to be the 3rd state opting for to head forward with vote casting on Tuesday in spite of the pandemic. Overall turnout used to be considerably down in the state because of very low numbers of other people appearing as much as polling puts.

Former Vice President Joe Biden gained decisive victories over Senator Bernie Sanders in Florida and Illinois. Results weren’t but to be had in Arizona as of Tuesday night time, however early projections in the state additionally indicated Biden used to be more likely to win.

Ohio were scheduled to vote as smartly, however on Monday postponed the principle till July 2 over public well being considerations. Georgia, Kentucky and Louisiana have additionally postponed their primaries because of the virus.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine known as permitting vote casting to head ahead an “unacceptable health risk” when pronouncing on Twitter Monday night time that well being officers in the state could be stepping in to name of the principle.

“During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus,” tweeted DeWine.

— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 17, 2020

Officials in Arizona mentioned they made up our minds to head forward on Tuesday for the reason that pandemic has resulted in an unsure long run.

“We have no guarantee that there will be a safer time to hold this election in the future,” mentioned Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs right through a press convention.

Biden seems to have all however sealed victory in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination however the chaos the rustic has been thrown into because of COVID-19 gave the impression to be a a long way larger worry than the election for each applicants.

“Tackling this pandemic is a national emergency, akin to fighting a war. It’s going to require leadership and cooperation from every area of government,” mentioned Biden in a victory speech carried out from his house in Wilmington, Delaware.

Sanders mentioned the risk posed through the pandemic used to be “on the scale of a major war.” He additionally didn’t do a lot to inspire citizens to visit the polls in a Twitter submit previous in the day, whilst encouraging those who did to hunt steerage from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“While Arizona, Florida and Illinois are still voting today, going to the polls amid the coronavirus outbreak is a personal decision and we respect whichever choice voters make. If you do go to the polls, please see CDC guidance on keeping yourself safe,” tweeted Sanders.

— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 17, 2020

A Florida ballot employee wipes down a voter check-in counter in preparation for the state’s presidential number one amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 17, 2020.

Mark Wallheiser/Getty