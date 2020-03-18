First dog to test positive for coronavirus dies in Hong Kong after returning home from quarantine





THE first dog in the arena to test positive for coronavirus has died days after leaving quarantine after it sounds as if improving from the illness.

The 17-year-old Pomeranian, which belonged to a now-recovered affected person, had handiest left obligatory lockdown at a state-run facility in Hong Kong two days previous.

A spokesman for the town’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) stated: “(We) discovered from the dog’s proprietor that it had gave up the ghost on March 16.

“The proprietor stated she used to be no longer prepared to (permit) an post-mortem to read about the reason for demise.”

The animal had many times been examined right through its time in quarantine, experiences the South China Morning Post.

Medics used nasal, oral and blood samples to test the pooch for the fatal virus.

Blood exams then got here again damaging on March 12 which means no coronavirus-related antibodies had been discovered in its gadget.

However, native government now admit the ones effects didn’t essentially imply the dog wasn’t nonetheless inflamed.

“It is known in some asymptomatic or mild cases of human infections with other types of coronavirus that antibodies may not always develop,” the AFCD stated.

The dog used to be thought to be to be the primary recognized case of human-to-animal transmission of the virus.

The proprietor, a 60-year-old girl referred to as Yvonne Chow Hau Yee, used to be showed to be inflamed and hospitalised on February 25 sooner than improving and returning home two weeks later.

It has since been printed a few of her friends and family have additionally been inflamed.

Hong Kong officers reported Yee handed alongside “low levels” of the virus to her puppy – information which sparked panic in China.

However, mavens in the West had been fast to indicate that the dog itself may no longer transmit the virus and almost definitely handiest had the virus in its nasal cavities and no longer its blood gadget.

So a ways, 4 pets – a cat and 3 canines – were positioned on the quarantine centre in Hong Kong.

Apart from the Pomeranian, the opposite 3 animals – an unique shorthair cat, a Shiba Inu and a mongrel – examined damaging for the fatal virus.

First experiences of the dog’s an infection adopted claims from animal activists that Chinese officers had been rounding up cherished pets and executing them to forestall the unfold of the coronavirus.

Community officials the southwestern Sichuan Province in China reportedly knocked on doorways and ordered citizens to surrender their pets sooner than slaughtering them.

Distressing video shared by means of Nanchong Missing Animal Aid Group presentations plenty of bloodied canines, believed to be useless, mendacity in the again of the truck.

There have additionally been experiences of panicked puppy house owners throwing their cats and canines out of towerblocks amid concern the virus used to be being handed on by means of animals.





