First dog to ‘test positive’ for coronavirus dies in Hong Kong after returning home from quarantine





THE first dog in the arena claimed to have examined sure for coronavirus has died days after leaving quarantine after it appears getting better from the illness.

The 17-year-old Pomeranian, which belonged to a now-recovered affected person, had best left obligatory lockdown at a state-run facility in Hong Kong two days previous.

Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the most recent information and updates

A spokesman for town state’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department mentioned: “We discovered from the dog’s proprietor that it had kicked the bucket on March 16.

“The proprietor mentioned she used to be now not keen to (permit) an post-mortem to read about the reason for demise.”

The animal had many times been examined throughout its time in quarantine, studies the South China Morning Post.

Government vets used nasal, oral and blood samples to test the ill pooch for the fatal virus.

Blood assessments got here again unfavourable on March 12 that means no coronavirus-related antibodies had been discovered in its gadget.

However, native government now admit the ones effects didn’t essentially imply the dog wasn’t inflamed.

AFP – Getty

Getty Images – Getty

“It is known in some asymptomatic or mild cases of human infections with other types of coronavirus that antibodies may not always develop,” the AFCD mentioned.

The dog used to be claimed to be the primary identified case of human-to-animal transmission of the virus after a swab examined sure.

Its proprietor, a 60-year-old lady referred to as Yvonne Chow Hau Yee, used to be hospitalised on February 25 earlier than getting better and returning home.

It has since been published a few of her friends and family have additionally been inflamed.

Hong Kong officers reported Yee handed alongside “low levels” of the virus to her puppy – information which sparked panic in portions of hard-hit China.

But some mavens mentioned the dog’s nasal cavities will have carried strains of the illness from its proprietor and it didn’t imply it used to be provide in its blood.

Scientists nonetheless doubt whether or not canine can host the virus.

So a long way, 4 pets – a cat and 3 canine – had been positioned on the quarantine centre in Hong Kong.

Apart from the Pomeranian, the opposite 3 animals – an unique shorthair cat, a Shiba Inu and a mongrel – all examined unfavourable for the fatal virus.

First studies of the dog’s an infection got here amid claims that Chinese officers had been rounding up pets and executing them to prevent the unfold of the coronavirus.

Most Read in World News LOVE SICK

Cheating husband catches coronavirus on secret travel to Italy with mistress

SHUT OUT

France will ban all Brits until UK's coronavirus lockdown is made even harder

CAUGHT SHORT

Bloke getting intercourse act from lady in boulevard is mugged by way of her burly partner

BEAST MATES

Heart-warming snaps display closely pregnant dog hugging orphaned child monkey DEATH OF A HERO

‘Healthy’ paramedic, 46, killed by way of virus after telling spouse he used to be effective SENIOR SAFETY

Avoid loneliness & tension with The Sun's six-step self-isolation struggle plan





Community officials the southwestern Sichuan Province in China reportedly knocked on doorways and ordered citizens to surrender their pets earlier than slaughtering them.

Distressing video shared by way of Nanchong Missing Animal Aid Group displays quite a few bloodied canine, believed to be lifeless, mendacity in the again of the truck.

There have additionally been studies of panicked puppy homeowners throwing their cats and canine out of towerblocks amid concern the virus used to be being handed on by way of animals.





We pay for your tales! Do you may have a tale for The Sun Online information group? Email us at pointers@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.





Source link