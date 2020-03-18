COVID-19 Did Not Stop the Fighting 69th on St. Patrick’s Day

New York state’s governor and the town’s mayor had formally canceled the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on account of the coronavirus, however each quietly gave their blessing for a gaggle of lower than 50 marchers in order to not interrupt a 258-year custom.

So, simply after break of day on a wet March 17, two dozen squaddies, parade officers and others assembled in Manhattan at the armory of the 69th Infantry Regiment. The fabled “Fighting 69th” historically leads the parade and the squaddies first carried out a ritual regimental toast, shared by the use of Skype by means of comrades who’re deployed out of the country.

In any other custom, the get started of the parade was once signaled by means of a whistleblower of the maximum literal sort. But for the first time the honor was once bestowed on a lady, Patti Ann McDonald.