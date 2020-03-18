Coronavirus U.S. Map Updates, More Than 6,500 Infected Across All 50 States, New Cases in Indiana, Texas, Colorado

The COVID-19 virus outbreak in the U.S. has unfold to all 50 states, bringing the entire selection of circumstances to greater than 7,300, whilst the demise toll has climbed previous 100, in step with the most recent figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The virus, which was once first reported in the Chinese town of Wuhan, Hubei province, has noticed greater than 207,000 circumstances globally, whilst greater than 82,000 recovered. China has reported over 81,000 circumstances, together with just about 3,200 deaths. However, the rustic is claiming the outbreak has been in large part contained and just about 70,000 have recovered from the virus.

Cases proceed to emerge in the U.S., with the primary case in West Virginia and extra circumstances in Washington state, New York, California, Florida, Indiana, Texas, Virginia and Colorado.

Coronavirus Cases Hit 200,000, With 8,200 Deaths and 82,000 Recovered

Several states proceed to put in force mitigation measures to lend a hand curb the unfold of the virus, together with Nevada which close down all of its casinos, bars and eating places.

Orange County in California introduced a strict ban on all private and non-private gatherings of any measurement “occurring outside a single household or living unit,” in step with a remark from the county’s well being division.

Vice President Mike Pence stated: “For the American people as a whole, the risk of serious illness remains low,” at a White House press briefing on Tuesday.

“But we’re asking every American to partner with us in this effort to slow the spread of the virus and especially to be mindful of seniors or others with serious underlying health conditions for whom the threat of the coronavirus can be very significant and very real,” he stated.

An indication at an front on the New York-New York Hotel & Casino shows a message after the Las Vegas Strip lodge was once closed because the coronavirus continues to unfold around the United States on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

West Virginia turns into ultimate state to substantiate case

The nation’s overall showed circumstances has climbed previous 6,500 amid West Virginia’s first case.The state has closed all eating places, bars and casinos.U.S. demise toll reaches 114.

West Virginia reported its first case on Tuesday. State well being officers ascertain the affected person is from the Eastern Panhandle area of the state. He didn’t wish to be hospitalized.

“Tonight [Tuesday] I announced West Virginia’s first positive case of #COVID19. We knew it was coming and we were prepared for this. We should try to live our lives as best we can and we should not panic. We should not be afraid, we should be smart at this time,” West Virginia State Governor Jim Justice stated in a submit on his professional Twitter account.

Justice additionally introduced the closure of all eating places, bars and casinos in West Virginia, efficient Tuesday night.

“All eating places and bars can proceed to perform with perform and drive-thru’s handiest. More data on those closures will likely be launched day after today [Wednesday). #WV, he famous in a submit on Twitter.

The West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services additionally introduced on Tuesday it could be proceeding its home-delivered foods for seniors, whilst “preparations are being made for our congregate meal recipients to additionally proceed to obtain foods.”

“Shelf solid and emergency foods are being equipped to all our present meal recipients” and “in-home services and products can even proceed,” the bureau said.

The graphic underneath, equipped via Statista, illustrates the unfold of the COVID-19 virus in the U.S., as of March 18.

This infographic from Statista presentations the unfold of showed COVID-19 circumstances around the U.S. as of March 18.

More deaths in Indiana, Texas, Colorado and different states

Indiana, Texas, Colorado, Virginia each and every now have two deaths.Washington state now has 55 deaths.New York now has 16 deaths.California now has 13 deaths.Florida now has seven deaths.

Nevada, Kentucky, South Carolina, Oregon, Kansas, South Dakota and Georgia have each and every prior to now reported a demise. Earlier this month, Louisiana and New Jersey reported 4 and 3 fatalities, respectively, bringing the U.S. demise rely to 114.

Texas well being officers showed the state’s 2nd demise was once that of a senior male grownup who was once a resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington, in step with a remark from Tarrant County Public Health.

“Information in regards to the particular person’s place of dwelling is being launched for the reason that facility supplies housing to retired individuals and senior electorate who’re maximum prone to the results of critical sicknesses.

“Tarrant County is investigating for the imaginable supply of the an infection and figuring out who the affected person could have come into touch with whilst he was once unwell, in order that any shut contacts can also be accurately remoted, monitored for signs and examined as wanted,” the remark stated.

Colorado’s Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment showed the demise of a person in his 70s on Tuesday, marking the second one demise in the state associated with the virus. The demise of a girl in her 80s from El Paso County, who had underlying well being stipulations, was once reported closing Friday.

The Indiana State Department of Health additionally reported the state’s 2nd demise on Tuesday. The affected person was once a resident of Johnson County in their 60s who was once hospitalized.

Washington state continues to file the most important selection of fatalities in the rustic. The state’s overall showed circumstances has reached 1,012, in step with the state’s division of well being.

Quarantined New Yorkers get process coverage

New York reported 432 new circumstances on Tuesday.The state’s overall selection of showed circumstances is round 1,370.The state provides process coverage and pay for the ones quarantined because of the virus.A brand new drive-thru virus trying out facility opened on Long Island in Nassau County.

The newest process coverage invoice comprises the excellent paid in poor health go away coverage prior to now defined in Cuomo’s Fiscal Year 2021 Executive Budget proposal, Cuomo showed in a remark on Tuesday.

The remark notes: “Employers with 10 or fewer staff and a web source of revenue not up to $1 million will supply process coverage throughout the quarantine order and ensure their staff get right of entry to to Paid Family Leave and incapacity advantages (non permanent incapacity) for the length of quarantine together with salary substitute for his or her salaries as much as $150,000.”

Employers with 99 or fewer staff and a web source of revenue more than $1 million “will supply no less than five days of paid in poor health go away, process coverage throughout the quarantine order, and ensure their staff get right of entry to to Paid Family Leave and incapacity advantages (non permanent incapacity) for the length of quarantine together with salary substitute for his or her salaries as much as $150,000,” the remark regulations.

“Employers with 100 or extra staff, in addition to all public employers (irrespective of selection of staff), will supply no less than 14 days of paid in poor health go away and ensure process coverage throughout the quarantine order,” it provides.

The graphic underneath, equipped via Statista, illustrates the restoration curve in comparison to the an infection curve of the virus.

Number of COVID-19 circumstances in comparison to recoveries.

IRS defers tax cost amid outbreak

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) introduced a complete deferment of $300 billion in tax cost.Individuals can defer as much as $1 million.Corporations can defer as much as $10 million.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stated on the White House press briefing Tuesday: “We encourage those Americans who can file their taxes to continue to file their taxes on April 15, because for many Americans, you will get tax refunds and we don’t want you to lose out on those tax refunds. We want you to make sure you get them. Many people do this electronically, which is easy for them and easy for the IRS.”

“If you owe a payment to the IRS, you can defer up to a million dollars as an individual. And the reason why we’re doing a million dollars is that covers lots of pass-throughs and small businesses, and $10 million to corporations, interest-free and penalty-free for 90 days. All you have to do is file your taxes. You’ll automatically not get charged interest in penalties,” he added.

Data on COVID-19 circumstances is from Johns Hopkins University except in a different way said.

World Health Organization recommendation for warding off unfold of coronavirus illness (COVID-19)

Hygiene recommendation

Clean palms incessantly with cleaning soap and water, or alcohol-based hand rub.Wash palms after coughing or sneezing; when taking care of the in poor health; earlier than; all the way through and after meals preparation; earlier than consuming; after the use of the bathroom; when palms are visibly grimy; and after dealing with animals or waste.Maintain no less than 1 meter (Three ft) distance from any individual who’s coughing or sneezing.Avoid touching your palms, nostril and mouth. Do now not spit in public.Cover your mouth and nostril with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue in an instant and blank your palms.

Medical recommendation

If you’re feeling sick (fever, cough, issue respiring) search hospital treatment early and speak to native well being government in advance.Stay up-to-the-minute on COVID-19 traits issued via well being government and observe their steerage.

Mask utilization

Healthy folks handiest wish to put on a masks if taking good care of a in poor health particular person.Wear a masks in case you are coughing or sneezing. Masks are efficient when used in aggregate with common hand cleansing.Do now not contact the masks whilst dressed in it. Clean palms when you contact the masks.Learn tips on how to correctly placed on, take away and eliminate mask. Clean palms after taking out the masks.Do now not reuse single-use mask.