Coronavirus travel hell for Brits with 40 MILE queues as Europe agrees to slams its borders shut

World 

THE coronavirus has sparked travel chaos throughout Europe with 40-mile queues at borders after the EU slammed shut its doorways.

The fatal outbreak has now inflamed greater than 60,000 other people and killed 2,700 after tearing throughout the continent.

⚠ Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the newest information & updates

Huge tailbacks on the border between Germany and Poland as of late
Getty Images – Getty
The large queues stretched again for just about 40 miles in some puts
Getty Images – Getty

Governments are actually taking drastic measures to sluggish the unfold, together with lockdowns and travel restrictions.

And there used to be chaos at borders around the EU after international locations reintroduced assessments around the prior to now passport-free Schengen Area.

Dramatic footage display queues of lorries and vehicles tailed again just about 40 miles on the frontier between Poland and Lithuania.

Janina Stukiene, who used to be caught within the visitors with her husband and son, stated: “We are all determined, chilly and sleepless right here for a 3rd day.

“We just want to go home.”

Similar visitors jams had been visual at the borders with Germany and the Czech Republic.

BORDER CHAOS

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated leaders agreed to arrange inexperienced lanes for vehicles and different precedence automobiles aimed toward beating the jams.

Spain, France, Germany and Bulgaria have now all blocked travel even with international locations within the free-moving Schengen zone.

Border guards had been this week observed locking off crossings between Spain and France, Portugal and Spain, and Switzerland and France.

At least seven international locations – together with Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland – have now informed the EU they have got reintroduced ID assessments inside of Europe’s passport-free Schengen Area.

The EU additionally introduced remaining night time it used to be ultimate its borders to virtually everybody coming from outdoor the bloc for 30 days.

Lorries sit down in cast visitors at Poland’s border with Germany
Getty Images – Getty
A cop diverts vehicles from a line of vehicles stretching over 40km
Getty Images – Getty

Cops arrange roadblocks at Poland’s border with the Czech Republic
AP:Associated Press
Police forestall vehicles at France’s border with Spain
Getty Images – Getty
Huge crowds at Majorca Airport in Spain as travellers rushed to go away sooner than the lockdown
Splash News
A traveller rests on his bag at the ground on the airport in Malaga, Spain
Reuters

The 27 member states agreed to impose bans on tourism and non-essential trade “immediately”.

Chancellor Angela Merkel stated there can be “very, very limited exceptions”.

The plan exempts long-term EU citizens, diplomats, and a few healthcare and shipping employees.

Merkel stated voters of Britain, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Norway also are exempt.

EU SHUTS DOORS

The EU leaders additionally agreed to coordinate the repatriation of EU voters stranded outdoor the bloc, she stated.

In Italy, infections jumped to 27,980 on Tuesday. With 2,503 deaths, Italy accounts for a 3rd of the worldwide demise toll.

Spain, the fourth-most inflamed nation, noticed its instances upward thrust through greater than 2,000 in someday to 11,178.

Most learn in information


OUR COVID HELL


Baby and nine-month-old boy get coronavirus as killer trojan horse sweeps UK

HOPE ON HORIZON


Vaccine trials to 'new remedy' – the excellent news amid coronavirus chaos

'HOW DARE IT TAKE CRAIG'


Wife's tribute after dad, 45, turns into UK's youngest virus sufferer


DEEP BREATHS


Asthma victims and ANYONE who will get flu jab 'will have to keep at house', document warns


CORONA CHAOS


Coronavirus instances upward thrust as faculties closure petition selections up steam – newest


SCHOOL'S OUT


Boris Johnson hints faculties will shut inside DAYS after 650,000 signal petition


Deaths from COVID-19 jumped to 491, a toll that integrated 17 aged citizens of a Madrid nursing house who died over 5 days.

Among them used to be the 86-year-old diabetic grandmother of Ainhoa Ruiz.

Ruiz stated: “We feel totally helpless and devastated because my grandma spent her last week only with her husband and caretakers but no other relatives.”

People at the banks of the River Seine in Paris sooner than and after France’s overall lockdown
Getty Images – Getty
The Eiffel Tower sooner than and after the lockdown
Getty Images – Getty
Esplanade des Invalides in Paris sooner than and after the lockdown
Getty Images – Getty
A German cop stops vehicles on the border crossing to France the day before today
Getty Images – Getty
German police take a look at paperwork on the border with Denmark
Claus Fisker
Polish law enforcement officials totally sealed off this border crossing with Slovakia
EPA
Portuguese officials regulate the border crossing with Spain
EPA

People wait for their flight on the airport in Malaga, Spain
Reuters
Woman with her daughter wait for their flight from Spain as of late
Reuters
Police on the Spanish border with France at La Jonquera
Reuters



