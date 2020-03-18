Coronavirus: Facebook to give staff $1,000 bonuses

Image copyright

Facebook is giving $1,000 (£825) bonuses to its workers to toughen them throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s leader govt, made the announcement in an interior notice on Tuesday.

The social media massive employs just about 45,000 full-time staff around the globe, with hundreds extra contract staff.

The company may be providing $100m to lend a hand small companies deal with the commercial have an effect on of the outbreak.

As neatly as the money bonuses, workers will even get the very best efficiency evaluation rankings, making sure they obtain their commonplace two times annually bonuses.

For small companies, Facebook has put aside $100m for 30,000 eligible companies around the 30-plus nations the place Facebook operates. These shall be within the type of “cash grants and ad credits to help during this challenging time,” it stated.

“We want to do more,” stated leader working officer Sheryl Sandberg in a Facebook put up. “Teams across our company are working every day to help businesses”.

Along with different tech giants, together with Google and Twitter, Facebook has requested staff to do business from home. This contains its Seattle place of business after the virus unfold around the state of Washington.

In February, Facebook cancelled its F8 annual tool builders convention and has pulled out of extra occasions this month.