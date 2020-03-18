Coronavirus – Brits in Spain ordered to get home ASAP as hotels announce deadly bug closure





BRITISH vacationers in Spain are being ordered to get home now after hotels introduced they’re to shut inside days.

They will shut their doorways subsequent week after the rustic used to be put into general lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A Foreign Office spokesperson mentioned: “The Spanish executive have showed that every one hotels will shut in Spain from Tuesday 24 March.

“We therefore advise British travellers in Spain to contact their tour operator or airline as soon as possible, to arrange their return journey home before this date.”

