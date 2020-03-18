Broadcast News Reporters Must Be Given Hazmat Suits Reporting On Location About Coronavirus, Union Says

In a sequence of protection tips launched on Wednesday by way of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), people reporting from spaces the place coronavirus is prevalent should be given correct protecting equipment, akin to hazmat fits and respirators.

Broadcast newshounds have been additionally instructed to handle social distancing tips when carrying out in-person interviews, even supposing talking with someone who may just doubtlessly be uncovered to coronavirus used to be discouraged.

“Assignments to hotspots should be avoided, and most employers are following this rule,” the ideas learn. “If assigned to go into a hotspot, you must be provided a haz-mat suit, respirator and proper training.”

Newsweek reached out to SAG-AFTRA for remark.

“Reporters should not conduct in-person interviews with individuals who are known to have been exposed or have been diagnosed with COVID-19,” the ideas persisted. “All such interviews must be conducted with the use of phone, video-chat, etc.”

“All other interviews shall be done in conformity with the social distancing rules established by the CDC, especially trying to conform to a six-foot distance between people when possible,” the ideas added. “If unable to do so, alternatives to in-person interviews must be performed. i.e., use of phone, video-chat, etc.”

Other guidelines advised by way of SAG-AFTRA incorporated the usage of disposable microphone covers, restricting apparatus sharing and the usage of private make-up and applicators.

These tips come within the wake of the announcement that workers of 3 primary tv networks have been identified with coronavirus.

ABC News reporter Kaylee Hartung instructed Good Morning America in a video interview Wednesday that she used to be now not certain how she reduced in size coronavirus.

“I’ve had the feeling before when I’ve had the flu,” Hartung mentioned. “When my body’s just broken down, when I’ve gone too hard and I’ve been run down. I knew something was off as soon as I woke up and that’s when I started consulting medical professionals.”

“By the time you have symptoms,” Hartung added, “it’s too late. You’ve already been capable of spreading this virus.”

Coronavirus has made an affect on different facets of the leisure trade as movie premieres had been rescheduled and tv displays are recording in studios with out reside audiences. Some productions, akin to Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings sequence, have quickly suspended filming. Theater chains, together with AMC, Regal and Landmark, have quickly closed their places.

Austin’s annual South by way of Southwest competition, at the start scheduled for March, used to be canceled because of the specter of coronavirus. Originally slated for April, this yr’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been rescheduled for October.

Recent information indicated a complete of 8,438 showed instances of coronavirus within the U.S. with 8,183 of the ones instances regarded as energetic, even supposing 106 people have recovered from the virus.

Around the sector, 217,539 instances of coronavirus had been reported with over 8,000 deaths due to the sickness. However, 84,383 people are indexed as recovered.

A graphic equipped by way of Statista displays the worldwide unfold of the brand new coronavirus as of March 18. More than 210,000 had been stricken, 83,000 of whom have recovered and eight,700 have died.

World Health Organization recommendation for warding off unfold of coronavirus illness (COVID-19)

Hygiene recommendation

Clean fingers regularly with cleaning soap and water, or alcohol-based hand rub.Wash fingers after coughing or sneezing; when taking care of the ill; ahead of; all through and after meals preparation; ahead of consuming; after the usage of the bathroom; when fingers are visibly grimy; and after dealing with animals or waste.Maintain a minimum of 1 meter (three ft) distance from someone who’s coughing or sneezing.Avoid touching your fingers, nostril and mouth. Do now not spit in public.Cover your mouth and nostril with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue instantly and blank your fingers.

Medical recommendation

If you are feeling in poor health (fever, cough, issue respiring) search hospital therapy early and get in touch with native well being government upfront.Stay up-to-the-minute on COVID-19 tendencies issued by way of well being government and observe their steering.

Mask utilization

Healthy people most effective wish to put on a masks if taking good care of a ill user.Wear a masks in case you are coughing or sneezing.Masks are efficient when utilized in aggregate with common hand cleansing.Do now not contact the masks whilst dressed in it. Clean fingers should you contact the masks.Learn tips on how to correctly placed on, take away and do away with mask. Clean fingers after removing masks.Do now not reuse single-use mask.