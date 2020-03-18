Brits stuck in Benidorm hotel in coronavirus lockdown say they ‘feel like prisoners’ as they are banned from going out





A BRIT circle of relatives trapped in a Benidorm hotel room had been left feeling “like prisoners” amid Spain’s coronavirus lockdown.

Matthew Cain arrived in Benidorm on March 10 for a vacation together with his spouse Hannah Richmond and her mum Margaret Smith.

But the trio are now banned from leaving the hotel even to take a seat across the pool and are confined to their rooms for lots of the day below emergency lockdown rules.

The 31-year-old advised how 14 law enforcement officials in complete insurrection tools grew to become up in the Hotel Rio Park’s video games room and demanded holidaymakers go back to their rooms.

Matthew, who lives in Hylton Castle, Sunderland, mentioned: “We are like prisoners. All we will be able to do is take a seat in our rooms.

“The best time we will be able to cross downstairs is for our foods. We’re now not allowed to take a seat out of doors.

“We had been sitting in the video games room on Sunday night time, there have been about 30 to 40 people however there used to be no song or anything else.

“Suddenly 14 nationwide law enforcement officials had been telling everybody to briefly get out and despatched us all as much as our rooms.

“My girlfriend suffers from anxiety and she had a panic attack. It was terrifying.”

VIRUS LOCKDOWN

Deaths related to Covid-19 in Spain rose to 558 these days – up from 491 the previous day, and 309 the day ahead of.

There are now 13,716 showed instances in the rustic, with the federal government ordering a strict lockdown and shutting its borders.

A spokesman for TUI mentioned: “Guests on the Hotel Rio Park had been requested to stay in the hotel, in line with the Spanish Government and native authority directives and are being taken care of through hotel personnel.

“We ask that they apply the recommendation of the native authority and the lodge group.

“We are in direct touch with all our affected shoppers in Spain and are making preparations to get them house.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding in these unprecedented circumstances and would like to assure all our customers that their safety is our number one priority.”

It comes as Brit vacationers stranded in Spain had been these days ordered to get house inside days after it used to be introduced ALL inns are to near down.

Packed inns at the Costas will close their doorways early subsequent week simply days after Spain used to be put into general lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Foreign Office mentioned these days: “The Spanish govt have showed that every one inns will shut in Spain from Tuesday 24 March.

“We therefore advise British travellers in Spain to contact their tour operator or airline as soon as possible, to arrange their return journey home before this date.”

No additional main points had been launched about how such a lot of vacationers are anticipated to get again to the United Kingdom when airports are lately closed.

