Bernie Sanders Says U.S. Must Pay Every American Household $2,000 Per Month Until Coronavirus Pandemic Ends

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders changed his post-primary speech Tuesday with an cope with to Americans about his financial proposals to fight the unfold of coronavirus within the U.S. and lend a hand those that are suffering from the virus.

Sanders’ feedback got here as citizens in 3 states—Florida, Illinois and Arizona—went to the polls to solid their ballots. Ohio, which had in the beginning been anticipated to carry its primaries these days, closed its polling puts because of the possible unfold of coronavirus.

Among Sanders’ proposals used to be a per thirty days cost of $2,000 for so long as the coronavirus disaster lasts.

“We need to provide a direct emergency $2,000 cash payment to every household in America every month for the duration of the crisis to provide them with the assistance they need to pay their bills and take care of their families,” Sanders mentioned.

Sanders additionally put an approximate price ticket on his proposals of “at least $2 trillion dollars.”

“In this unprecedented moment,” Sanders mentioned, “this will require an unprecedented amount of money and my own guess is that we will be spending at least $2 trillion dollars in funding to prevent deaths, job losses and to avoid an economic catastrophe.”

Newsweek reached out to the Sanders marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Proposals in opposition to worth gouging have been additionally urged by way of Sanders, together with the advent of a brand new company whose function can be to forestall the observe from going on.

“We must make certain that this health and economic crisis is not another moneymaking opportunity for corporate America and for Wall Street,” Sanders mentioned. “We need to establish an oversight agency to ensure that no one is profiting off of the economic pain and suffering of our people in the midst of this crisis.”

Further, any corporate that receives emergency monetary assist corresponding to a bailout all through the coronavirus pandemic will have to “not lay off workers, pays workers a livable wage and does not rip off consumers.”

“We need to prevent price gouging by pharmaceutical companies. As soon as a coronavirus vaccine is developed, it must be sold for free. This is not some opportunity for some drug companies to make a fortune by charging an outrageous price for the medicine that people need in order to stay alive,” Sanders mentioned.

“This is not the time for profiteering or price gouging,” Sanders added.

Sanders is anticipated to submit his checklist of proposals on-line Wednesday and has invited the general public to weigh in.

“We need to know what you are experiencing right now,” Sanders mentioned. “It’s hard to write proper legislation if we are not familiar with the kinds of pain and problems that people all across this country are facing.”

Sanders has been crucial of the White House’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, claiming President Donald Trump has been “confusing the general public” along with his statements in regards to the virus.

“First thing we have got to do, whether or not I’m president, is to shut this president up right now because he is undermining the doctors and the scientists who are trying to help the American people,” Sanders mentioned at Sunday’s Democratic debate in Washington. “It is unacceptable for him to be blabbering with un-factual information which is confusing the general public.”