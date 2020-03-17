WWE Moves WrestleMania 36 to Performance Center in Orlando Due to Coronavirus Concerns

After weeks of hypothesis, the WWE has made the verdict to transfer WrestleMania 36 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the Performance Center in Orlando amid the unfold of the coronavirus.

The largest tournament in WWE’s calendar—and all occasions happening in Tampa—will nonetheless cross on as deliberate, however with out reside crowds.

Here’s the legit commentary from the WWE:

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Other WWE occasions in the Tampa space come with the 2020 Hall of Fame induction rite, SmackDown, and NXT Tampa.

WWE has begun to placed on its reside presentations from the Performance Center in Orlando in contemporary days. The first used to be the March 11 episode of NXT, which might no longer use its standard venue at Full Sail University due to the varsity reserving that date in advance. There used to be a small crowd for that taping.

The March 13 episode of Friday Night SmackDown additionally happened on the PC however and not using a reside target audience and handiest crucial group of workers have been in attendance. The March 16 episode of Monday Night RAW may be scheduled to happen and not using a reside crowd on the Performance Center.

With the inside track of WrestleMania being moved, it is secure to presume that every one reside tapings of the WWE product might be happening on the PC in the intervening time.

The WWE is not by myself in deciding to cling occasions for no target audience. The NCAA introduced that its March Madness match would proceed with a “restricted audience” in the stands. The NBA, then again, has suspended all video games till additional realize due to a member of the Utah Jazz coming down with the coronavirus.

The information of WrestleMania’s transfer comes quickly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention beneficial gatherings of greater than 50 other people be postponed or canceled for the following 8 weeks. President Trump declared a countrywide emergency on Friday because the coronavirus persevered to unfold during the United States.

According to the CDC, there are these days 3,487 showed instances of the coronavirus in the United States. More than 130 showed instances are in the state of Florida.

According to the CDC, there are these days 3,487 showed instances of the coronavirus in the United States. More than 130 showed instances are in the state of Florida.