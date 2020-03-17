What Will We Do When America’s Doctors and Nurses Burn Out?

Despite the dazzling ineptitude of America’s preliminary reaction to the unconventional 2019 coronavirus pandemic, it’s most likely that the COVID-19 outbreak will subside within the subsequent two or 3—or 4 or 5—months. All outbreaks, even the Black Death, do finish in the end, despite the fact that every now and then best after laborious the availability of inclined human beings of their trail.

To make certain, there stay inconceivable sickness and distress, disruption of society, and near-collapse of the well being care device forward. But motion restrictions shall be loosened, and the hallmarks of American existence, from sports activities to dinner out, will slowly begin to come again into center of attention.

Yet in that shining town on a long run, disease-ridden hill, we will be able to stumble upon a brand new model of every other uniquely American downside: burnout.