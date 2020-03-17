West Virginia Hasn’t Reported a COVID-19 Case, But It Only Tested 84

Only one state within the country—West Virginia—has no longer reported any COVID-19 circumstances. But that doesn’t imply the brand new coronavirus isn’t there. It seems the state has executed little or no checking out—even in comparison to states of a identical measurement.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources studies that a naked 84 West Virginians have gained a take a look at as of Tuesday afternoon. Of the ones 80 got here again adverse and 4 are pending.

Nebraska, in contrast, has examined 188 people, and 18 have been sure. Vermont, which has scant greater than one-third of West Virginia’s inhabitants, has examined greater than 500 of its citizens and 10 have been sure.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) says his his state has most effective 500 kits—and he’s no longer satisfied about it.

“There’s no excuse for it,” the senator advised newshounds this week, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

The loss of checking out might be fatal. While maximum circumstances of coronavirus are delicate, Manchin famous a contemporary find out about discovered the state has the perfect probability—51 %—for adults getting critically unwell after a COVID-19 an infection. That’s due principally to the huge share of aged citizens, and the superiority of citizens underneath age 60 with well being problems—the 2 team maximum in danger.

“With only 84 tests given and 80 of them evaluated so far in a state where more than one million people are at risk, we shouldn’t be naive enough to think we’ve been spared,” the senator stated.

The state stated in a press unencumber Monday that “supplies are limited,” and that it had prioritized checking out of 2 teams of other people: the ones hospitalized for a critical ailment, and people who have each coronavirus-like signs and feature skilled contemporary publicity both to an inflamed individual or area.

“Testing for COVID-19 may not be appropriate for everyone,” stated state Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp. “A provider’s decision to order COVID-19 testing is based on several factors, including clinical judgment and the availability of testing supplies and lab resources.”

Despite the absence of sure exams, West Virginia has taken steps to include the virus, shuttering all colleges and stating a state of emergency.

“This virus is, without question, in West Virginia somewhere right now,” Gov. Jim Justice stated Monday afternoon. “We’re trying to be ready in every way we possibly can be. Let’s not get caught, then say, ‘Oh no.’ Let’s err on the safe side.”