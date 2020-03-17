UPS Says White House Asked It to Help Set up New Coronavirus Drive-Through Testing Program

United Parcel Service (UPS) has introduced they’re going to be offering give a boost to for atmosphere up deliberate drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus checking out websites across the nation because the pandemic continues to escalate.

The Trump management introduced plans over the weekend to open up a couple of new checking out websites, together with drive-through checking out websites with the capability to serve between 2,000 to 4,000 other folks in keeping with day each and every. The first websites are anticipated to be deployed via Tuesday, and UPS stated on Monday that the White House contacted them for assist.

“UPS is proud to provide logistics and transportation support to assist with the Administration’s special Coronavirus multi-city testing program. We stand ready to assist to help keep our communities safe,” UPS CEO David Abney stated in a remark. “We are mobilizing our air and ground network planning and operations teams and we are prepared to fully support this urgent testing program.”

UPS declined to supply any further remark to Newsweek.

The websites are anticipated to to begin with open in states hit toughest via the virus. New York, Washington and California have been the states with essentially the most circumstances as of Monday. Testing precedence can be given to healthcare staff, older people and other folks affected by fevers and different signs of COVID-19.

The management has been closely criticized for the sluggish rollout of checking out around the nation, which has lagged in the back of many different countries. Health mavens have persisted to bitch that checking out capability is insufficient, leaving many sufferers with signs not able to get examined.

UPS are set to help the Trump management in handing over a couple of drive-through COVID-19 checking out websites, which can be each and every anticipated to be able to checking out 2,000-4,000 other folks in keeping with day.

Robert Alexander/Getty

Drive-through checking out websites exist already or are set to open around the nation. Private websites are already lively in additional than ten states together with Colorado, Florida and Texas. The executive’s new websites are a separate effort.

Newsweek reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter. The White House had no remark.

UPS supplied air shipment shipments of mask and different clinical provides when the outbreak first started to escalate in Wuhan, China in January. The virus used to be first detected within the town in past due December.

The transport corporate additionally introduced they’re changing their supply practices in mild of the pandemic, bearing in mind supply drivers to unlock programs with out signatures, or acquire signatures which have been signed at the slips left on doorways to take care of protected distances.

“We are committed to rapidly adjusting our processes to ensure our employees, customers and communities can maintain normal daily life to the greatest extent possible while we adjust to the new realities of this pandemic,” Abney stated.

Spread of COVID-19 virus around the U.S.

Statista

