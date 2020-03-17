News 

UK mobile networks face problems

Allen Becker 0 Comments
Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions.

I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.

Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Allen Becker

Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)

Image copyright

The UK’s mobile networks are experiencing problems with their services and products.

EE instructed the BBC it’s one thing “that is affecting all operators and we are working closely to fix it”.

The downside is being blamed on “interconnect issues” stemming from one operator, O2.

“We don’t believe it is connected to the rise in home working [due to the coronavirus],” added EE.

O2 has posted on its web page that some shoppers are experiencing problems with its voice provider.

More to observe…

Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions. I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category. Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119 Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

The boss who put everyone on 70Ok

Allen Becker 0

Budget 2020: Should we expect a coronavirus Budget?

Allen Becker 0

Apple fined for slowing down old iPhones

Allen Becker 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *