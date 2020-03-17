UK mobile networks face problems

Image copyright

The UK’s mobile networks are experiencing problems with their services and products.

EE instructed the BBC it’s one thing “that is affecting all operators and we are working closely to fix it”.

The downside is being blamed on “interconnect issues” stemming from one operator, O2.

“We don’t believe it is connected to the rise in home working [due to the coronavirus],” added EE.

O2 has posted on its web page that some shoppers are experiencing problems with its voice provider.

More to observe…