Trump Wants to Bail Out Airlines and Cruise Ships. How About Us?

Get out your checkbooks. The wealthy are about to ask for any other handout.

Yes, the airline trade used 96% of its unfastened money drift throughout the decade on inventory buybacks. Yes, that’s tens of billions of greenbacks they may have used as a security web to assist them in occasions like those. But Monday, within the wake of the trade pronouncing they sought after a $50 billion handout from the federal government to lend a hand them get in the course of the present downturn in commute, the President mentioned that the U.S. will again them up as wanted. Cruise-line executives have indicated that they would wish lend a hand. Energy executives harm through plummeting oil costs are already getting lend a hand thru the federal government’s plan to purchase oil for the nationwide strategic reserves . Hotel house owners have mentioned they will “need” the help of our Hotelier-in-Chief, who is aware of one thing about their companies and masses about the usage of other folks’s cash to get out of tight spots. And Monday evening, even the casinos were given in at the motion and put their fingers out.

The query now could be what stays for the remainder of us as markets are being rocked as by no means ahead of thank you no longer handiest to the disaster however due to its mishandling through the president, his workforce and different just about as dangerous governments international. (I’m having a look at you, Boris Johnson, and your insane thought of letting the illness run its path within the hopes of making “herd immunity,” whilst probably shedding masses of 1000’s of British lives alongside the way in which.)