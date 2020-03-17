Trump Condemned for Racism After Calling Coronavirus ‘Chinese Virus’ Shortly After Telling Americans to ‘Band Together’

President Donald Trump is dealing with common condemnation after referring to coronavirus because the “Chinese Virus” in an instant after calling on Americans to “band together” within the face of the pandemic.

Echoing the phrases of right-wing commentators who’ve been adamant on labeling COVID-19 in keeping with the place the virus originated, in Wuhan, China, Trump mentioned in a tweet on Monday that his management could be “powerfully supporting” industries which are “particularly affected by the Chinese Virus.”

“We will be stronger than ever before!” the president exclaimed.

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

The president’s remark got here simply over two hours after he tweeted out a message asking Americans to “band together and support your neighbors.”

The manner the president recommended Americans do this used to be via “not hoarding unnecessary amounts of food and essentials.”

“TOGETHER we will stay STRONG and overcome this challenge!” he mentioned.

Many had been fast to condemn the president’s determination to emblem COVID-19 a “Chinese Virus,” with Trump being accused, as soon as once more, of racism.

Addressing Trump without delay, California Rep. Ted Lieu warned the president that “Asian Americans will likely encounter more discrimination because of your tweet below.”

“Please stop your unnecessary rhetoric,” Lieu wrote. COVID-19, he mentioned, “is now an American virus, an Italian virus, a Spanish virus. We are all impacted & we all need to work together.”

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 17, 2020

Scott Dworkin, the co-founder of The Democratic Coalition additionally condemned the president’s tweet, merely branding it “racist AF.”

“Of course he called it ‘Chinese Virus’,” the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund mentioned in a tweet. “Because he doesn’t care that Asians and Asian Americans are subjected to hate violence because of this racist description of #coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, China’s nationwide English language newspaper, the Global Times, printed a piece of writing mentioning mavens in China who, it mentioned, accused Trump of branding COVID-19 a “Chinese Virus” to “make American people blame China rather than his administration’s horrible reaction to deal with the outbreak” and to “hype racism for covering up his inability to resolve panic in the U.S. stock market.”

This is, after all, now not the primary time that Trump has been condemned for racism over incendiary feedback.

President Donald Trump speaks all the way through a press briefing about Coronavirus within the Brady Press Briefing Room on the White House in Washington, D.C., March 15, 2020. Trump is dealing with common backlash after referring to COVID-19 as ‘Chinese Virus’.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

The president has lengthy confronted backlash over his descriptions of Mexican immigrants as “rapists” who convey crime and medicine into the rustic.

He additionally confronted common condemnation after allegedly referring to African international locations, Haiti, and El Salvador as “shithole countries” in a January 2018 Oval Office assembly on immigration.

Trump used to be branded racist as soon as once more after railing in opposition to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, and announcing they will have to “go back” to the international locations they got here from, in spite of 3 of the ladies having been born within the U.S. and Omar being a U.S. citizen who got here to the rustic as a kid refugee.

Newsweek has contacted the White House and Trump’s marketing campaign crew for remark.