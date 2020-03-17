World 

Tom Brady Confirms He’s Leaving the New England Patriots

Tom Brady has showed he’s leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and a record-breaking six Super Bowl titles.

In an emotional submit on Twitter titled “Forever a Patriot,” the mythical quarterback paid tribute to everybody he’s labored with over the previous twenty years prior to laying out his causes for pronouncing good-bye.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere,” he wrote, “I appreciate everything we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we have created together.”

He went on: “I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared—a lifetime full of fun memories.”

More to practice…

