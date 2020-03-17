‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin to Return Tonight

The panorama of the WWE won’t ever be the similar because the coronavirus pandemic has pressured the wrestling promotion to alternate its plans for Strive againstMania 36 and the are living displays main up to it.

The March 16 episode of Monday Night RAW will mark a primary within the corporate’s historical past. The flagship display might be are living from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in entrance of no are living target market.

While this will likely appear to be RAW might be one thing unplanned, the WWE has two legends scheduled to seem this night.

The first is “Stone Cold” Steve Austin who’s making a comeback on March 16— or 3:16 day—to rejoice this big day. Whenever Austin is on RAW, one thing loopy is certain to occur and any individual is without a doubt going to take a Stunner. What will Austin have to say when he is within the Performance Center and who will have interaction with him?

Undertaker is the opposite legend scheduled to seem this night for his contract signing with AJ Styles. Both competition are getting able for his or her fit at Strive againstMania, however on every occasion there is a contract signing one thing all the time is going awry. Undertaker has gotten the most efficient of AJ Styles and “The OC” in contemporary weeks, however will “The Phenomenal One” get the upperhand?

Here’s the whole thing that took place at the March 16 episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS

The display begins with Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Jerry “The King” Lawler are are living within the Performance Center and speak about how extraordinary that is when they’re interrupted via Edge.

Edge Promo

Edge comes out and displays a video recap of his feud with Randy Orton.He talks about how he and Orton bonded and have been driven via the similar guy, Mick Foley. Edge says that Orton did not be informed grit from Foley to live on. He, however, did be informed it and used it to come again to the hoop. They are so much alike, however Orton is an entitled brat and that’s the reason what makes them other.Edge says that Orton is also one of the most easiest to ever strive against, but if Randy’s father—Cowboy Bob Orton—introduced him to that are living tournament all the ones years in the past this is because that is who were given you into this place. Edge did not have a well-known wrestling father to get him within the industry, he had to do all of it himself.When Beth Phoenix got here out on RAW she used to be going to announce that Edge would retire once more due to Orton’s assault, however after what Randy did he had to come again as soon as once more. Edge demanding situations Orton to a Last Man Standing fit at Strive againstMania.

Royal Rumble 2020

RAW displays the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble fit