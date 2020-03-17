Stephen Colbert Roasts Trump From His Bathtub in Surprise Coronavirus Monologue

Last week, after taping one ultimate audience-free episode with Dr. Sanjay Gupta as his one and most effective visitor, Stephen Colbert introduced that manufacturing on The Late Show can be shutting down till additional realize. But for those who tuned into CBS at his common 11:35 p.m. time slot Monday evening, there he used to be.

After buzzing his personal theme track, Colbert emerged from within his personal tub to ship probably the most strangest late-night monologues in contemporary reminiscence.

“Welcome to my bathroom. I’m your host, Stephen Colbert,” the host started. “You’re watching a very special social distancing edition of The Late Show.”

“The big story tonight is all you people,” he stated. “People all over America have hunkered down in their own houses to ride out the coronavirus. The CDC is saying this might go on for the next eight weeks. So get comfortable. And try to look on the bright side, you’re finally going to get a chance to binge watch all that toilet paper you bought.”

Colbert defined that he and his complete body of workers had been operating from house “because we need to slow the spread of this virus.” He added, “Epidemiologists call this flattening the curve, but based on my current level of inactivity and stress baking, I definitely will not be flattening my curves.”

And for those who’re questioning if this new model of The Late Show integrated Trump jokes, after all it did. Colbert zeroed in at the “dramatically different” tone the president set all the way through his newest press convention at the pandemic.

“Did you hear that? Don’t get together in groups of more than 10 people,” he stated. “This important information coming from the coronavirus task force, which has 21 members. This is actually a good math lesson for all those kids now being home-schooled. Question, if the coronavirus task force has 21 members but groups aren’t allowed to contain more than 10 people, how many more months are we going to have to be eating Chef Boyardee?”

In reaction to President Trump announcing America can have a “big celebration” when all of that is over, Colbert added, “Yes, it’s true, we will all celebrate… the inauguration of anyone else.”

With no theater, no band, no viewers, and no visitors, it used to be a ways from industry as standard. But in those attempting instances, we’ll take what we will get.

