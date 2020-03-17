Stephen Colbert Makes an Unexpected Return in His Bathtub

Stephen Colbert did not let social distancing get between him and his late-night display. Despite saying plans to droop manufacturing on The Late Show—an effort many late-night displays are making amid the coronavirus outbreak—Colbert nonetheless controlled to hook up with his lovers and made a wonder look from the relief of his bath.

Sporting his same old suit-and-tie, Colbert gave the impression in a bath in his house, surrounded by means of bubbles and delivered a 10-minute monologue devoted to—you guessed it—social distancing.

“Welcome to my bathroom, I’m your host Stephen Colbert,” he mentioned. “You’re watching a very special social distancing edition of The Late Show, or as I now call it, The Lather Show with Scrubbing Colbert. My first guest tonight, as you can see, is Mr. Bubble, followed by a musical performance by the legendary duo Head & Shoulders.”

Colbert joked that he used to be in an ultra-secret protected location after finding that his “rich-person bunker” used to be occupied by means of the circle of relatives from Bong Jooh-ho’s Oscar-winning movie Parasite. Then, he grew to become to extra necessary issues like addressing the resilience of Americans who’re caught at house as a result of the hastily spreading virus.

Stephen Colbert seems on “The Late Show” on February 25, 2020. Colbert stunned lovers with a different “social distancing” episode of his past due evening display regardless of saying filming suspension amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Scott Kowalchk/CBS

“People all over America have hunkered down in their own houses to ride out the coronavirus. The [Centers for Disease Control] is saying this might go on for the next eight weeks. So get comfortable, and try to look on the bright side—you’re finally going to get a chance to binge-watch all that toilet paper you bought,” Colbert mentioned. “And you better watch it, Jack, because I am coming for it. I did not plan well.”

The longtime TV persona steered that folks stay their nervousness in test by means of having a look at influential figures of the previous who additionally confronted adversity in the type of illness, like Sir Isaac Newton, who used to be handiest ready to find calculus and the idea of gravity after backing out to his geographical region house throughout the nice plague of 1665 that ravished London.

“Shakespeare also had to work from home to protect himself from a plague from his time. That’s when he wrote King Lear and of course his most famous tragedy, Romeo and Pornhub,” Colbert mentioned. “It is a freaky, freaky time, I’ll give you that. And I’m sure that a lot of you are worried, but if you’re watching this from home right now, know that you’re doing the right thing.”

Along with The Late Show, CBS additionally suspended manufacturing of The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Talk, whilst NBC mentioned filming of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Self Meyers could be halted till no less than the tip of March. Jimmy Kimmel Live! additionally went darkish after Friday’s phase on ABC.

Production for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and Lights Out With David Spade used to be additionally discontinued for the rest of March. Meanwhile, on HBO, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Real Time with Bill Maher are anticipated to stay off-air till no less than March 22.

TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee used to be postponed for the foreseeable long run after the community discovered two CBS News staff, who labored in the similar construction as Full Frontal staffers, had been affected by the virus.