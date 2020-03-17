Russia blames BRITAIN for coronavirus as state propaganda outrageously links Wuhan outbreak to Skripal novichok attack





RUSSIA has sensationally blamed Britain for coronavirus as state propaganda outrageously connected the Wuhan outbreak with the Skripal novichok attack.

The fatal virus has infected more than 185,000 and killed over 7,300 worldwide since it started in China late last year.

The terrifying unfold has given upward push to numerous wild claims and conspiracy theories.

And Russian state media has now accused the United Kingdom of being in the back of the outbreak, Mail Online reviews.

Microbiologist “expert” Igor Nikulin advised Russian communicate display The Big Game that Britain had created coronavirus as a weapon.

He mentioned: “The Americans and the British have already introduced that they have already got a vaccine.

“By the British I mean Porton Down – a well-known facility that has for a long time been working with chemical and biological weapons.”

He went on to sensationally hyperlink Covid-19 to the Salisbury chemical weapon attack, during which Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia had been poisoned in 2018.

"Maybe they smeared something in Wuhan too."

Microbiologist 'skilled' Igor Nikulin

Russian spooks are extensively approved to had been in the back of the novichok strike – however the Kremlin has bizarrely attempted to pin it on Britain.

Nikulin said of Porton Down: "That's by the way the same facility that I think was behind smearing the nerve agent on Skripal's door handle.

"Maybe they smeared something in Wuhan, Hubei, too, such as an escalator hand rail on the subway – something thousands of people touch daily."

Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, mentioned: “We take disinformation extraordinarily significantly and feature introduced in combination cross-government functions to give essentially the most complete image imaginable.

"People must have access to the correct information and we are working with tech firms to make sure the most reliable sources are promoted online."

Russia isn’t the primary to check out to flip the pandemic right into a propaganda device.

Iran – which has been one of the crucial worst suffering from the worm with 15,000 circumstances and 853 deaths – this month blamed it on a “US biological attack”.

There have additionally been numerous different wacky claims, such as China beginning the outbreak to “cleanse” itself of aged electorate and the entire thing being a hoax to prevent Brexit.

