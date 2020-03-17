Russia blames BRITAIN for coronavirus as state propaganda outrageously links Wuhan outbreak to Skripal novichok attack
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Spain coronavirus kills NINETEEN pensioners in a single Madrid care home with more expected to die - March 17, 2020
- Coronavirus chaos as blind shopper is mugged for her TOILET PAPER by cruel hoarders - March 17, 2020
- Mom of lady, 7, kidnapped by pedo in Kmart toy aisle describes terrifying moment she realised her daughter was gone - March 17, 2020
RUSSIA has sensationally blamed Britain for coronavirus as state propaganda outrageously connected the Wuhan outbreak with the Skripal novichok attack.
The fatal worm has inflamed greater than 185,000 and killed over 7,300 all over the world since it all started in China overdue closing yr.
Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the most recent information and updates
The terrifying unfold has given upward push to numerous wild claims and conspiracy theories.
And Russian state media has now accused the United Kingdom of being in the back of the outbreak, Mail Online reviews.
Microbiologist “expert” Igor Nikulin advised Russian communicate display The Big Game that Britain had created coronavirus as a weapon.
He mentioned: “The Americans and the British have already introduced that they have already got a vaccine.
“By the British I mean Porton Down – a well-known facility that has for a long time been working with chemical and biological weapons.”
He went on to sensationally hyperlink Covid-19 to the Salisbury chemical weapon attack, during which Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia had been poisoned in 2018.
Maybe they smeared one thing in Wuhan too.”
Microbiologist 'skilled' Igor Nikulin
Russian spooks are extensively approved to had been in the back of the novichok strike – however the Kremlin has bizarrely attempted to pin it on Britain.
Nikulin mentioned of Porton Down: “That’s by the way the similar facility that I think was once in the back of smearing the nerve agent on Skripal’s door take care of.
“Maybe they smeared something in Wuhan, Hubei, too, such as an escalator hand rail on the subway – something thousands of people touch daily.”
Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, mentioned: “We take disinformation extraordinarily significantly and feature introduced in combination cross-government functions to give essentially the most complete image imaginable.
“People must have access to the correct information and we are working with tech firms to […] make sure the most reliable sources are promoted online.”
Most learn in information
Russia isn’t the primary to check out to flip the pandemic right into a propaganda device.
Iran – which has been one of the crucial worst suffering from the worm with 15,000 circumstances and 853 deaths – this month blamed it on a “US biological attack”.
There have additionally been numerous different wacky claims, such as China beginning the outbreak to “cleanse” itself of aged electorate and the entire thing being a hoax to prevent Brexit.