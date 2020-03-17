Moment boozy Brit woman is dragged out of Tenerife swimming pool and ARRESTED for flouting coronavirus lockdown
A BOOZY Brit is bundled out of a Spanish lodge swimming pool in handcuffs after flouting strict coronavirus lockdown regulations.
The gobby woman was once dragged from the water and arrested in Tenerife the day before today to scenes of jubilant cheering from onlooking visitors.
She had previous been doing roly-polies within the pool of Paradise Park lodge in Los Cristianos to the annoyance of lodge group of workers.
Spain is within the midst of a two-week virus lockdown – with vacationers and locals ordered to stick indoors till additional understand.
But surprising photos captured the insurrection holidaymaker leaping into the closed pool prior to yelling at a burly Spanish police officer armed with a baton.
She refused to depart regardless of group of workers on the £130-a-night three-star hotel time and again teaching her to, forcing a police officer to strip right down to his boxers and soar in to tug her out.
DRAGGED OUT
Crowds cheered as he took the drastic measure, heroically outswimming the rebellious woman in a question of seconds.
A 2d cop then pinned her down and handcuffed her prior to she was once escorted away.
A supply stated: “I amassed from the trade that she was once unsatisfied along with her room as a result of there wasn’t sufficient mild and the lodge wouldn’t give her some other one.
“She then went over the obstacles and were given into the pool. The group of workers time and again informed her to get out however she simply refused.
“Two officials arrived on motorbikes with sirens. She was once simply laying within the pool because the reception group of workers have been asking her to depart.
“The police have been shouting at her to get out and she was once shouting again ‘no’ and saved on swimming round.
“A police officer then needed to strip off to his boxers, soar in and drag her out.
“Everyone was in their rooms looking down as well so it caused quite a scene.”
Roughly 200 other people, most commonly Brits, are caught within the lodge at the Spanish island after Spain introduced a countrywide lock-down.