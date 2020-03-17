Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson, Fortune’s most powerful woman in industry, will step down





Marillyn Hewson, the CEO of Lockheed Martin, the country’s biggest protection contractor, introduced Monday that she would step down from her function efficient June 15.

The 66-year-old Hewson, who will turn into the corporate’s govt chairman, will get replaced as CEO by way of James Taiclet, lately the executive govt of American Tower, an actual property funding accept as true with.

Having held the highest activity at Lockheed Martin because the starting of 2013, Hewson isn’t just one among America’s longest-serving CEOs, however one of the vital highest-ranking girls in international industry. Fortune ranked Hewson No. 1 on its Most Powerful Women record for the previous two years in a row, above different feminine leader executives of Fortune 100 corporations together with General Motors’ Mary Barra and IBM’s Ginni Rometty, who lately introduced she would retire in April.

“The timing is right not only for our company, but for me personally,” Hewson wrote in a RelatedIn submit about her departure. “I have worked full time since I was 16,” she added, together with at Dairy Queen as a teen, and as Lockheed’s CEO because the starting of 2013. “After the financial success of last year and the record $144 billion of business in backlog, the timing is right for this leadership transition,” the corporate instructed Fortune in a observation.

While Lockheed Martin would now not say when Hewson gave the board realize that she would step down, an individual with reference to the corporate stated her choice used to be now not associated with the coronavirus outbreak nor the marketplace’s response to the viral pandemic, nor did it come as a wonder. Hewson remains to be running from Lockheed’s Virginia workplaces, the individual added, whilst extra corporations ship their staff house amid efforts to comprise the unfold of the virus.

The board’s choice to make a choice an interloper—and a male one—to prevail Hewson used to be quite sudden. In an interview in 2018, Hewson instructed Fortune that Lockheed Martin had constructed a “strong pipeline” of feminine leaders who may just doubtlessly run the corporate someday, in particular bringing up Michele Evans, Lockheed’s head of aeronautics.

Evans has qualities that “I think [are] what you look for, whether it’s a man or a woman, to take over as CEO,” Hewson instructed me on the time. The upward push of feminine skill around the protection business “has got people to a point where now, there’s several [women] to select from,” she added. (Evans underwent remedy in the autumn for what she instructed staff used to be “a significant medical issue”; she stays head of the aeronautics department.)

Hewson is one among 38 girls who’re lately, or are quickly to be, CEOs of Fortune 500 corporations, although that quantity would possibly drop to 35 this spring together with her and others’ departures. She’s additionally one among a number of high-ranking feminine leaders in the aerospace and protection business, together with Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden, General Dynamics CEO Phebe Novakovic, and Leanne Caret, who heads Boeing’s protection, area, and safety department.

Presiding over Lockheed Martin for greater than seven years, Hewson helped construct the corporate’s flagship F-35 fighter jet program right into a powerhouse; solid a $nine billion acquisition of Sikorsky, the maker of Black Hawk helicopters; and expanded into rising applied sciences corresponding to hypersonic missiles, main Lockheed to win billions of greenbacks in new contracts. She has additionally helped the corporate climate the whole lot from grievance from President Trump (continuously delivered by means of public tweets) to conflicts in Syria and nationwide safety threats—each at the floor, in area, and in our on-line world—from North Korea, Russia and China in contemporary years.

Lockheed Martin inventory fell greater than 12% Monday—about the similar as the wider marketplace—and is down 35% from its February height. But over the process Hewson’s tenure, the inventory has risen 212%, in comparison to about 67% for the S&P 500.

