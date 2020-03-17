Limbaugh Guest Host Claims San Francisco Ordering Coronavirus Lockdown Because It’s a ‘Big Gay Town’

Filling in for President Trump’s most up-to-date Medal of Freedom honoree Rush Limbaugh on Tuesday, conservative radio host Mark Steyn claimed that the explanation why San Francisco introduced a “shelter-in-place” order to comprise the coronavirus outbreak is as it’s a “big gay town.”

On Monday, Northern California officers published that the just about 7 million citizens within the Bay Area could be required to stay of their properties up to conceivable till April 7. “We know these measures will significantly disrupt people’s day-to-day lives, but they are absolutely necessary,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed stated.

Reacting to the inside track, Steyn informed hundreds of thousands of Limbaugh listeners that the true explanation why San Francisco was once the primary main town to take such measures is as a result of town’s huge gay inhabitants.

“Why are they doing that?” Steyn requested, in feedback first noticed through Media Matters. “Why is San Francisco the first to do that? Because they’ve got all the gay guys there.”

“It’s a big gay town, San Francisco, and they’re the ones with all the compromised immune systems from all the protease inhibitors and all the other stuff,” he endured. “And they don’t want all the gays dropping dead on the San Francisco mayor’s watch. So that’s why they’ve got all that sheltering in place there.”

The widespread Fox News visitor went on to claim that if “there was a big gay apocalypse” then “Trump would get blamed for it,” including that liberal critics would declare it was once because of the president’s “homophobia” that San Franciscans died.

“So that’s why they’ve all been ordered to stay home,” Steyn concluded. “And it’s not easy staying home.”

Steyn’s inflammatory remarks come at the heels of Limbaugh’s homophobic assaults on former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Last month, simply days after the president bestowed the country’s best civilian award at the radio host, Limbaugh stated “Mr. Man” Trump would “have fun” with “gay guy” Buttigieg kissing his husband in public.

Steyn, in the meantime, were quite praised previous this week for taking the viral pandemic extra critically on-air than Limbaugh, who has again and again likened it to the “common cold.” Filling in for Limbaugh on Monday, Steyn kicked off this system through handing over a “wake-up call” at the risks of COVID-19 to Limbaugh’s listeners.